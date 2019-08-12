A Quiet Place 2 Casts Djimon Honsou as Replacement for Brian Tyree Henry

John Krasinski has already started production on A Quiet Place 2, the sequel to his breakout 2018 horror film. Well, there’s already a major casting change happening in the sequel, as Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry has dropped out of the film.

However, even Henry’s growing fanbase is probably going to be okay with the choice of replacement: Aquaman, Shazam and Captain Marvel star Djimon Honsou is now joining the cast of A Quiet Place 2!

The Wrap has the report on the casting change (via Deadline). According to the outlet’s sources, Brian Tyree Henry had “scheduling conflicts” that prevented him from doing the Quiet Place sequel.

That explanation could certainly be accurate: As stated, Henry is in actor who is increasingly in demand around Hollywood. In fact, this casting change is coming right on the heels of the news that Donald Glover’s Atlanta has been renewed for season 3 and 4, which will film back-to-back. That hefty production schedule could easily be what caused the conflict in Henry’s attempt to do A Quiet Place 2, or it could be that little Marvel movie he just booked (Eternals).

As stated, Henry is now one of the more in-demand actors working in Hollywood. In 2018 he rapidly expanded his reach beyond television, scoring roles in multiple big-buzz films, including awards contenders Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk, not to mention the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Those prestige projects haven’t stopped Henry from also seeking out serious geek cred. In 2019 he has a starring role the Child’s Play reboot, as well as a featured role in DC’s upcoming Joker solo film. Henry will also join Warner Bros.’ Monsterverse with a role in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2020, which is when he will also appear as Marvel Comics character Phastos in Eternals. When you look at it like that, it’s not at all surprising that Henry didn’t have room left for A Quiet Place 2.

Ironically, it was Henry himself who sparked some of the biggest buz for A Quiet Place 2, after he revealed that the sequel will reveal more of the mysterious monsters’ origins:

“I think that we’re going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened,” Henry shared with IndieWire. “I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

A Quiet Place 2 will be in theaters on March 20, 2020.