‘A Quiet Place’ Sequel Reportedly Filming This Summer

A Quiet Place continues to generate buzz through awards season, as the horror film has racked up some big nominations (Oscars, Golden Globes) and big wins (SAG award), while making fans gush over the victory lap that onscreen and offscreen married couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt. Horror fans have been eager for any and all details about the already-announced A Quiet Place sequel, and while story details are still being kept under wraps, we may now know something about the planned production schedule:

According to Production Weekly the A Quiet Place sequel is heading back to upstate NY, for a summer shoot. That tracks with the previously-announced release date of May 15, 2020 for the Quiet Place sequel, giving the filmmakers nearly a year to implement the necessary post-production cleanup, reshoots, and visual effects. The latter were moderately measured in the first film, but are expected to be much more extensive in the expansive sequel.

Speaking of the plans for the sequel’s story: Krasinski has been working on a script since last fall, and has already teased some early details about what the sequel story could entail. We know the next chapter from A Quiet Place will be told from a much different perspective than the first film, and will expand the world of the series from the tight confines of the first film.

Here’s what Krasinski has revealed about the sequel’s plot, so far:

“Why I had this little idea that’s now gotten bigger is most sequels are about a villain returning or a hero returning, and you have to build this entire world around just the idea that I have a hero or a villain,” Krasinski told Collider. “That’s a lot, and I think that’s where a lot of sequels go wrong because as much as you love that hero or villain, the entire thing is fabricated just to make that person work. [With A Quiet Place 2], we have the world.

“So it’s actually the world that’s built, it’s the idea that the rest of the world is going through this exact same experience. Are there other people that have to survive like this? It’s that idea of living through the set of circumstances, not again in the same way obviously, but exploring it more. You only got to do it intimately for a small amount of time, so what happens next?”

There have been so many (as in “most”) sequels that fall victim to the “bigger is better” mentality of filmmaking. Hopefully, the next chapter of A Quiet Place can expand the world without losing the strong dramatic through line that made the first film resonate – and still deliver a freaky creature-feature in the process.

The A Quiet Place sequel hits theaters on May 15th, 2020.