A Quiet Place: Day One Feline Featurette Highlights Behind-the-Scenes Training (Exclusive)

A Quiet Place: Day One marked the first official expansion of the A Quiet Place franchise, after the first two films in the series proved to be major successes with audiences and critics, and one of the most compelling components of the prequel was the feline companion Frodo. The on-screen Frodo was played by the cats Schnitzel and Nico, who underwent complex training to pull off seemingly simple tasks. In honor of A Quiet Place: Day One hitting Digital, we have an exclusive look at the training Schnitzel and Nico went through to prepare for the movie, which you can watch above. A Quiet Place: Day One is available to buy or rent on Digital on July 30th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8th.

Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.

Special features on the home video release are as follows:

Day Zero: Beginnings and Endings – Hear from John Krasinski, cast, and crew as director Michael Sarnoski takes the reins for this character-driven prequel.

In the City: Chaos in Chinatown — See how the production crew recreated Manhattan from scratch in order to destroy it. Plus, hear from some new and familiar faces from the franchise.

The Exodus: Against the Tide — Go behind-the-scenes of the exodus sequence that employed over a hundred extras and a clever mix of practical and visual effects.

The Long Walk: Monsters in Midtown — Meet Frodo the cat and the animal trainers behind the fantastic feline performance. Plus, filmmakers detail Sam, Eric, and Frodo’s long walk through the city.

Pizza at the End of the World — Hear from cast and crew about why a quest for pizza when the world is under attack poignantly speaks to our humanity.

