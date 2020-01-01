A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer Release Date Announced

Update: WATCH the full A Quiet Place: Part II Trailer HERE!

John Krasinski made the jump to horror move maestro with the release of the 2018 film A Quiet Place, and fans are eager to see the story continue in the the upcoming sequel A Quiet Place Part II. Krasinski has been keeping the franchise fires burning with regular production updates on social media, either giving fans behind-the-scenes peeks at how A Quiet Place Part II is taking shape, or letting the fandom know when big events related to the sequel will occur. To that latter point: today John Krasinki made the post fans have been waiting for…

Here’s when the A Quiet Place Part II trailer will be arriving, as per John Krasinski himself:

“When the Path Ends… #PartII Official Trailer Tomorrow” —@JohnKrasinski

So there you have it: 2020 will kick off with the trailer for A Quiet Place Part II. That’s about as nice a New Year’s Day present as anyone could give to horror fans.

The first chapter of A Quiet Place ended with Krasinski’s character, sacrificing himself to save his family, while his wife Evelyn (Emily Blunt) discovered the secret of how to kill the vicious sound-sensing monsters that have destroyed the world. Now, it’s up to Evelyn to lead her brood out into the world, armed with the fragile secret that could turn the tide in this dystopian world.

A first photo for A Quiet Place Part II showed the Abbott family out in the world and on the move – and the first teaser poster for the sequel hinted that the ominous dangers that are waiting in that bigger world view. Meanwhile, the first teaser trailer for A Quiet Place Part II echoed one of the opening scenes from the first film, with the surviving member of the Abbott family walking barefoot along the trail of sand, trying to avoid any monsters. That task is exponentially harder now, thanks to the fact that Evelyn gave birth to a newborn during A Quiet Place‘s climatic act. That change ha definitely upped the stakes for terror and suspense in A Quiet Place Part II.

Synopsis: “The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.“

A Quiet Place Part II trailer drops on New Year’s Day 2020.