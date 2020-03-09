A Quiet Place Part II Featurette Introduces Cillian Murphy’s Mysterious Character

While fans are assuredly excited to see the return of the Abbott family in the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II, the film will also see the introduction of all-new characters, including Cillian Murphy‘s Emmett, who audiences can learn more about in the above featurette. The Abbott family was initially lucky to have survived the monstrous beasts, despite suffering some tragic deaths, while this new featurette hints that Emmett might not have been so lucky and, rather than having people close to him who could ensure his safety, had a much more solitary existence. A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

In the new film, “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

The original film starred and was directed by John Krasinski, who also gave the original script from Scott Beck and Bryan Woods a rewrite. Krasinski’s on-screen role in the new film might be reduced from the previous film, but he returned to write and direct.

The introduction of Emmett makes good on comments the filmmaker made back in 2018 about what he hopes to pursue with future films.

“The idea for it is pretty simple. I’m writing now — I don’t have it fleshed out — but the thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain. You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

A Quiet Place Part II lands in theaters on March 20th.

