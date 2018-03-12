‘A Quiet Place’ Currently Scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place is preparing to be the horror hit of the year. Both critics and fans who attended the screening of the film this weekend at South by Southwest have had nothing but positive things to say about the production.

Not only have these glowing reactions flooded Twitter timelines, but the good vibes have also translated well into the early reviews of A Quiet Place. As it stands right now, the film has a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the score likely won’t be permanent (even Get Out dipped to a 99 percent eventually), these reviews are certainly a breath of fresh air for horror fans, especially considering many were uncertain about what they could expect with A Quiet Place. Directed by and starring an actor best known for his sitcom work, Krasinski, alongside his real-life spouse, Emily Blunt, audiences wondered what would become of this horror flick. Fortunately for everyone involved, it sounds as though the duo knocked it out of the park.

Of the 18 reviews that have been counted on Rotten Tomatoes to this point, every single one was incredibly positive. In his review for RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico said that A Quiet Place is “A tight thrill ride – the kind of movie that quickens the heart rate and plays with the expectations of the audience, while never treating them like idiots.”

Another praiseworthy review came from Eric Kohn of IndieWire. He wrote, “This riveting near-silent thriller exudes the despair of a broken world with the concision of a Cormac McCarthy novel folded into a simplistic B-movie premise.”

A Quiet Place stars Krasinski and Blunt as parents of a young family, living in some kind of dark, dystopian future. Not much is known about the specifics of the plot, but the trailers have depicted a world where dangerous creatures lurk outside, and the family must stay as quiet as they possibly can, day in and day out, if they wish to stay alive.

The film is set to hit theaters across the country on April 6.

—

