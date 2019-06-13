A Quiet Place Sequel Star Hints We’ll Learn More About the Monsters’ Origins

In last year’s A Quiet Place, audiences were only given the bare minimum of details about otherworldly monsters that have begun to eradicate humanity that were required to tell the story of a family who managed to survive the terrifying ordeal. The film proved to be a major success, resulting in the confirmation that a sequel would be landing in theaters next year. Director and star John Krasinski answered a number of questions about the established universe following the film’s release, yet didn’t explicitly detail everything about the mythology, with star of the upcoming sequel Brian Tyree Henry confirming that we would learn more about these terrifying beasts.

“I think that we’re going to get a few answers to the origin of where and how this whole thing happened,” Henry shared with IndieWire. “I think that people want to know that. But I think you’re just going to see another side of it…more of humanity that survived this thing in this next story.”

The original film depicted a world that had been ravaged by these monstrous creatures who attacked and killed any beings that made a loud enough sound. This forced a surviving family to adopt a life of solitude and near-silence, a lifestyle made much more difficult with a baby on the way.

While the sequel is expected to shed more light on the origin of these creatures, Krasinski, who is also writing the sequel, teased that it would also explore how various other groups of survivors handled the devastating events.

“The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

The untitled A Quiet Place sequel will be landing in theaters on March 20, 2020.

