‘A Quiet Place’ Writers Adapting Stephen King’s ‘The Boogeyman’

One of the biggest hits in horror this year was the monster movie A Quiet Place, whose critical and financial success immediately led to talks of follow-up films. In addition to new films in the franchise, the success also opened up doors for writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods to develop other highly sought-after projects, with their next being an adaptation of Stephen King‘s short story The Boogeyman.

While The Boogeyman might not be one of King’s most iconic stories, it is one of his earliest forays into horror, as its 1973 publishing pre-dates his popular Carrie, The Shining, and The Stand novels.

The story follows a man whose three children died under mysterious circumstances at young ages, with the major connecting factor being that all deaths took place when they were left alone in their bedrooms. Additionally, all three children exclaimed, “Boogeyman!” before perishing.

It comes as little surprise that the duo would be working on the King project, as the author shared his praise for their film earlier this year.

“A Quiet Place is an extraordinary piece of work,” King wrote on Twitter in April. “Terrific acting, but the main thing is the SILENCE, and how it makes the camera’s eye open wide in a way few movies manage.”

Beck and Woods wrote the initial script for A Quiet Place, though, once director and star John Krasinski came on board, he gave the script a re-write, so it’s unclear how drastically he altered the original storyline.

With the project only just having been announced, it likely won’t film until next year and could potentially hit theaters in 2020. Luckily, there are plenty of King projects in the works to help hold us over until The Boogeyman debuts.

An all-new adaptation of Pet Sematary is currently being filmed starring Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, and John Lithgow which will hit theaters on April 5, 2019. Also hitting theaters next year is the follow-up to last year’s IT, which debuts on September 7th.

The Conjuring director James Wan is producing a new adaptation of The Tommyknockers, which is set for a 2020 release. Adaptations of The Long Walk, The Gingerbread Girl, and In the Tall Grass are all in various stages of development.

Coming to Hulu next month is Castle Rock, a series inspired by the fictional Maine town which connects a variety of characters from classic King stories.

Stay tuned for details about the adaptation of The Boogeyman.

