‘A Quiet Place’ Super Bowl Trailer Released Online

During tonight’s Super Bowl 52, Paramount Pictures debuted a new look at the upcoming horror film A Quiet Place. You can check it out above.

The upcoming horror film was among the first trailers confirmed for this year’s proceedings, with the first report about it coming out earlier this week.

A Quiet Place stars real-life couple John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt as leaders of a family forced to live in silence to avoid a supernatural evil attracted by sound. The film marks Krasinski’s foray into the horror genre and his first directorial project under a major studio.

The first trailer for A Quiet Place debuted last November, giving fans a first glimpse at the film’s unique premise. At the moment, there’s no telling what the second trailer or teaser would present, but horror fans are certainly going to be excited to find out.

A Quiet Place will join a wide array of films that are reportedly debuting new content during the Super Bowl, including the Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow, the highly-anticipated Cloverfield 3, and Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story and Avengers: Infinity War.

Michael Bay co-produces A Quiet Place under his Platinum Dunes banner alongside Andrew Form (Ouija: Origin of Evil, The Purge: The Island) and Brad Fuller (The Purge: Election Year, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan).

A Quiet Place opens April 6.