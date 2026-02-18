Netflix Users Are Running Out of Time To Watch One of the Most Unsettling Horror Movies of the 2020s

There’s been no shortage of disturbing, hard-to-watch films throughout the history of horror. From the highly unsettling found-footage tapes of Sinister to the notoriously graphic, controversial nature of Cannibal Holocaust, some horror movies haunt viewers long after the screen fades to black. The 2020s have also seen its fair share of movies that fall into the category, but Netflix subscribers are running out of time to watch one of the most unsettling horror movies of the decade so far. But be warned, this movie isn’t for the faint of heart or stomach.

That film is, of course, Bones and All, Luca Guadagnino’s 2022 romantic horror road-trip film set in the late 1980s. The movie stars Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as Maren Yearly and Lee, two young, disenfranchised cannibals who fall in love while navigating their monstrous urges and searching for identity across America. The movie, which is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel of the same name, is scheduled to depart Netflix on February 27th, meaning subscribers have just over a week left to stream it before it disappears from the platform and into the streaming void.

Bones and All Is a Twisted Coming-Of-Age Story

You’ve seen coming-of-age stories before, but none quite like this. Bones and All is tender. It’s romantic. And it’s absolutely twisted. Guadagnino’s film is unconventional, and the twisted romance at the center of it all manages to blend genuinely tender moments of a deeply emotional, melancholic coming-of-age romance with visceral body horror, including gruesome, nauseating scenes of characters ripping into human flesh. All of that horror and gore, which succeeds at creating a growing sense of unease and anxiety, isn’t without reason, though. Bones and All uses horror as a visceral, allegorical vehicle to explore themes of romance, identity, and social alienation, and in doing so challenges the viewer to sympathize with cannibalistic characters, making it one of the more unique viewing experiences to hit screens in a while.

Outside of its unique intimate love story about finding acceptance in a world that rejects you that seamlessly bridges horror and romance, Bones and All features great, intense performances from Chalamet and Russell. Their portrayals of Maren and Lee ground the story’s more extreme moments in genuine human emotion. The film also features a truly haunting score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross that perfectly captures the wistful, melancholic mood of the plot. This all led to the film earning a “Certified Fresh” badge on Rotten Tomatoes with high praise from critics, who gave it an 82% Tomatometer score. The audience rating sits at a fresh 63%.

Where to Stream Bones and All After It Leaves Netflix?

Bones and All is leaving Netflix, but it won’t be disappearing from streaming altogether. The movie is also available to stream on the free platforms Tubi and Pluto TV, and there are also options to rent or purchase it online. It’s also possible that the movie will appear on another major streaming platform in the coming weeks, but the March 2026 newsletters haven’t yet been released, so that remains to be seen.

