Internet Reacts To New Addams Family Animated Designs

The full voice cast for the upcoming animated Addams Family film was announced earlier this week, with the internet having mixed reactions to the entire endeavor.

Oscar Isaac is set to play Gomez, Charlize Theron will play Morticia, while fellow Oscar-winner Allison Janney has been tapped to play her rival Margaux Needler. Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) have been cast as Grandmama, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester, respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the impressive roster of talent tapped to play the characters has received near-unanimous praise, some fans are disappointed that we won’t see these actors play the characters in a live-action film. Other fans voiced their frustrations with the look of the characters, yet other noted how similar they look to their earliest illustrated incarnations.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the upcoming film!

@ReelTalker

I’m watching the hell out of this Addams family animated movie idc idc. It’s gonna be awesome. Cast:



Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler AND Allison Janney — Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) June 5, 2018

@gayIeia

we’re finally getting a new addams family where oscar isaac is gomez but it’s a cartoon that looks nothing like him and if that isn’t the definition of a true monkey’s paw curse then i don’t know what is — natalia (@gayIeia) June 5, 2018

@FriendlessMean

Can’t we just have another live action Addams Family with Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac as Morticia and Gomez instead? — Gavin M (@FriendlessMean) June 5, 2018

@ComicsintheGA

Intrigued by the new #addamsfamily animated film. The Addams Family originally started as a cartoon strip by Charles Addams in the New Yorker that premiered in 1938 before finding later success in film and television. pic.twitter.com/Z6PCxDuH5k — ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) June 6, 2018

@lalalachacha248

There’s a new animated Addams Family movie coming and all I can think is that Fester looks like the love child of Gru and Big Bird. pic.twitter.com/Bl53xj4CzU — Michael G (@lalalachacha248) June 5, 2018

@RoyleRedlegs

Studio: We’re gonna reboot Addams Family with Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.

Me: AWESOME. Super excited.

Studio: Here’s your first look:

Me: pic.twitter.com/ArbQmifn4R — Ryan (@RoyleRedlegs) June 5, 2018

@80smartiangirl

I doubted the idea of an animated Addams family but like they’re going full stylized which is what you gotta do — give ✨dazzler✨ a sword ? (@80smartiangirl) June 5, 2018

@GreyMatter603

Can we just take the time to appreciate how much the new animated Addams Family film looks almost straight out of the comics? pic.twitter.com/fLbYKhL7pc — Ryley Post-Con Depression (@GreyMatter603) June 5, 2018

@G0NEGIRLLL

As excited as I am for the animated Addams Family film, we were robbed of seeing a live action version where Oscar Isaac is once again decked out in eyeliner …MAKE IT HAPPEN YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/KK4qUoUgVR — space goth coast 2 coast ?️‍? (@G0NEGIRLLL) June 6, 2018

@Animated_Antic