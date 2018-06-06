Internet Reacts To New Addams Family Animated Designs

The full voice cast for the upcoming animated Addams Family film was announced earlier this week, with the internet having mixed reactions to the entire endeavor.
Oscar Isaac is set to play Gomez, Charlize Theron will play Morticia, while fellow Oscar-winner Allison Janney has been tapped to play her rival Margaux Needler. Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Chloë Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) have been cast as Grandmama, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester, respectively.
Videos by ComicBook.com
While the impressive roster of talent tapped to play the characters has received near-unanimous praise, some fans are disappointed that we won’t see these actors play the characters in a live-action film. Other fans voiced their frustrations with the look of the characters, yet other noted how similar they look to their earliest illustrated incarnations.
Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the upcoming film!
@ReelTalker
I’m watching the hell out of this Addams family animated movie idc idc. It’s gonna be awesome. Cast:— Candice Frederick (@ReelTalker) June 5, 2018
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler AND Allison Janney
@gayIeia
we’re finally getting a new addams family where oscar isaac is gomez but it’s a cartoon that looks nothing like him and if that isn’t the definition of a true monkey’s paw curse then i don’t know what is— natalia (@gayIeia) June 5, 2018
@FriendlessMean
Can’t we just have another live action Addams Family with Charlize Theron and Oscar Isaac as Morticia and Gomez instead?— Gavin M (@FriendlessMean) June 5, 2018
@ComicsintheGA
Intrigued by the new #addamsfamily animated film. The Addams Family originally started as a cartoon strip by Charles Addams in the New Yorker that premiered in 1938 before finding later success in film and television. pic.twitter.com/Z6PCxDuH5k— ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) June 6, 2018
@lalalachacha248
There’s a new animated Addams Family movie coming and all I can think is that Fester looks like the love child of Gru and Big Bird. pic.twitter.com/Bl53xj4CzU— Michael G (@lalalachacha248) June 5, 2018
@RoyleRedlegs
Studio: We’re gonna reboot Addams Family with Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron.— Ryan (@RoyleRedlegs) June 5, 2018
Me: AWESOME. Super excited.
Studio: Here’s your first look:
Me: pic.twitter.com/ArbQmifn4R
@80smartiangirl
I doubted the idea of an animated Addams family but like they’re going full stylized which is what you gotta do— give ✨dazzler✨ a sword ? (@80smartiangirl) June 5, 2018
@GreyMatter603
Can we just take the time to appreciate how much the new animated Addams Family film looks almost straight out of the comics? pic.twitter.com/fLbYKhL7pc— Ryley Post-Con Depression (@GreyMatter603) June 5, 2018
@G0NEGIRLLL
As excited as I am for the animated Addams Family film, we were robbed of seeing a live action version where Oscar Isaac is once again decked out in eyeliner …MAKE IT HAPPEN YOU COWARDS pic.twitter.com/KK4qUoUgVR— space goth coast 2 coast ?️? (@G0NEGIRLLL) June 6, 2018
@Animated_Antic
Am I the only one getting Tim Burton vibes from this new image of Addams Family? Well, he was originally going to direct one, but still I love these new designs from Conrad Vernon and crew! pic.twitter.com/3ktHtdRh5H— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) June 5, 2018