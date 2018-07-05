Christina Ricci Willing to Return to ‘Addams Family’ Franchise

The 1991 theatrical adaptation The Addams Family re-introduced the morbid cartoon characters that debuted in the ’30s and earned a TV series in the ’60s to an all-new generation. Of the many memorable characters in the film, Christina Ricci‘s Wednesday Addams stands out as a character who bucked gender roles, embracing her inner darkness in a time where many girls were expected to play with Barbie dolls. More than 25 years later, Ricci confirms she’d gladly return to the franchise in some capacity.

When asked by CinemaBlend if she’d be interested in returning to the series, Ricci admitted, “I would totally get back in bed with the Addams Family anytime.”

The original film and its sequel, Addams Family Values, were considered box office and critical successes, leaving many audiences stunned as to why we never got another film. Raul Julia, Anjelika Huston, and Christopher Lloyd starred alongside Ricci in the twisted take on the Family Circus. A direct-to-video film, Addams Family Returns, debuted in 1998, which was an attempt at a reboot and starred a different cast.

The amount of time that has passed since the 1993 sequel makes many audiences wonder if Ricci would potentially play an adult version of Wednesday in a continuation of the original series or, were a live-action reboot on its way,if Ricci would take over the role as the family’s matriarch, Morticia.

Fans might have to wait for a live-action film to take shape, though an animated adventure is on the way, slated to hit theaters on October 11, 2019.

Charlize Theron is set to play Morticia, while Allison Janney will play her arch-nemesis Margaux Needler. Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus), Chloe Grace Moretz (Kick-Ass), Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), and Nick Kroll (Big Mouth) have been cast as Grandmama, Wednesday, Pugsley, and Uncle Fester, respectively. Oscar Isaac (The Last Jedi) will play Gomez.

The animated film will be directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan.

“Greg and I have always been a fan of the Addams Family in past versions, so when we set out to make this movie, we were excited to do something new,” Vernon shared in a statement about the new film. “With that in mind, I drew from the brilliantly original Charles Addams New Yorker cartoons for the look of the film and decided to tell the story of how Gomez and Morticia meet, find their house and start their family. This unique approach is what drew me in to direct the film. The reimagining also extends to the stellar cast we’ve put together who will each bring their own spin to our film that will appeal to longtime fans of the Addams and introduce them to a new generation.”

If the animated film proves a success, we wouldn’t be surprised if a live-action film were to follow.

The animated The Addams Family hits theaters on October 11, 2019. Stay tuned for details.

