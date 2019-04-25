Aliens Star Micheal Biehn Reprising Role for Alien 3 Audio Drama

In 1979, director Ridley Scott delivered audiences Alien, a sci-fi survival thriller about a terrifying beast that infiltrated a ship and slowly eliminated members of its crew. The film’s sequel, Aliens, took a more action-heavy approach to the concept, depicting marines who confronted the threats directly. Both films were major successes, while the next film in the series depicted a group of prisoners battling the otherworldly threat, which failed to connect with critics or audiences as strongly as the first two films. Writer William Gibson wrote a script for the film that was never used by the studio, with Audible resurrecting that project for an audio drama featuring voice talent from Aliens reprising their roles.

Per Audible’s website, “Audible is bringing William Gibson’s lost Alien III script to life in audio for the first time, to mark the 40th Anniversary of the birth of the Alien Franchise. Alongside a full cast Michael Biehn reprises his iconic role as Corporal Hicks from the 1986 film Aliens. Father of cyberpunk, William Gibson’s original script for Alien III, written in 1987 as a sequel to Aliens, never made it to our screens, although it went on to achieve cult status among fans as the third installment that might have been after being leaked online.

“This terrifying, cinematic multicast dramatization – directed by the multi award-winning Dirk Maggs, is the chance to experience William Gibson’s untold story and its terrifying, claustrophobic and dark encounters between humans and aliens, as a completely immersive audio experience.

“The story begins with the Sulaco on its return journey from LV-426. On board the military ship are the cryogenically frozen skeleton crew of that film’s survivors: Ripley, Hicks, Newt and Bishop. We travel aboard and hear an alarm blare. Our heroes are no longer alone….”

Alongside Biehn, the cast includes Tom Alexander, Barbara Barnes, Michael Biehn, Cliff Chapman, Samantha Coughlan, Ben Cura, Dar Dash, Harry Ditson, Mairead Doherty, Graham Hoadly, Lorelei King, Laurel Lefkow, Martin McDougall, Sarah Pitard, Michael Roberts, David Seddon, Andrew James Spooner, Siri Steinmo, Dai Tabuchi, Keith Wickham, and Rebecca Yeo.

You can head to Audible’s website to learn more about the audio drama, which will be released on May 30th.

