Dark Horse Announces All-New Alien Series Focusing on the Colonial Marines

The original Alien continues to be a seminal example of sci-fi survival horror, depicting the crew of the Nostromo attempting to evade the terrifying xenomorph long enough to be rescued. The tone of the franchise shifted with the sequel Aliens, depicting an elite squad of Colonial Marines who were tasked with eradicating the threats by any means necessary. Fans of the franchise will be thrilled to learn that Dark Horse Comics will be delivering an all-new series which explores the origins of this military force, which has recruited impressive talent who are both fresh and familiar to the franchise.

Per press release, “Prolific Aliens writer Brian Wood (Aliens: Defiance, Sword Daughter), artist Werther Dell’Edera (Briggs Land, X-Force), colorist Michael Atiyeh (Anthem, Halo: Initiation), and letter Nate Piekos of Blambot are bringing the terror of the xenomorphs to the printed page once again with Aliens Colonial Marines: Rising Threat.

“Aliens Colonial Marines: Rising Threat delves into the formative years of the Colonial Marines. Tying into the events of the upcoming Cold Iron Studios videogame, this new series introduces Olivia Shipp, leader of a squad of battle-weary Marines who have defied orders to rescue the survivors of a refinery under siege.

“Aliens Colonial Marines: Rising Threat #1 (of eight) goes on sale September 18th and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.”

News of this series is sure to excite Alien fans, as the status of the live-action universe is in a much more perplexing place.

After multiple underwhelming sequels leading towards crossover films with the Predator franchise, original director Ridley Scott helmed Prometheus, set before the events of the 1979 classic. Despite that film’s accomplishments, it was light on the horrific elements many fans were expecting, leading to a disappointing reception from the fandom.

Scott followed that film with Alien: Covenant, which featured the xenomorph more prominently, yet that film still failed to win over critics or become a force at the box office. Scott had previously teased he had more adventures planned for the franchise, yet two consecutive disappointments casted doubt on the notion.

Making matters even worse is that Disney recently acquired a majority of 20th Century Fox’s assets, including the Alien series. While we shouldn’t rule out the company developing new stories within the franchise, we doubt they will make the R-rated mythology a priority.

In the meantime, you can pick up the first issue of Aliens Colonial Marines: Rising Threat when it hits shelves on September 18th.

Are you looking forward to the new series?