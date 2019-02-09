‘Alien’: James Cameron Teases Involvement in the Future of Franchise

After the middling results of Alien: Covenant and the impending purchase by Disney, it seems like the future for the Alien franchise is uncertain.

It remains to be seen whether or not 20th Century Fox decides to continue with Ridley Scott‘s prequel series or tries a soft reboot along the lines of Neill Blomkamp‘s plans for Alien 5, but Aliens director James Cameron seems to have a preference.

When asked if he was possibly reaching out to Blomkamp to revive his plans for the franchise, Cameron confirmed to IGN, “I’m working on that, yeah.”

With Cameron involved – and possibly Blomkamp – it seems unlikely that Scott will continue with his plans to build toward his original Alien film. But until the next project is officially announced, anything is possible.

The Disney purchase could also be key to the series future, as Fox waits until the dust settles to make plans for their wide stable of franchises.

Alien: Covenant actress Katherine Waterston addressed possible plans for a sequel earlier this year, telling the Playlist she’s unsure of her role in the future of the franchise.

“I don’t live in Hollywood, and I’m always usually the last person to know even what’s going on in my own career. So, [I’m] probably not the best person to ask,” said Waterston. “But I did get some sense of where they thought they might like to take it when we were shooting Covenant, and it sounded really interesting. I would be absolutely game to do more if they wanted to have me.

“But that’s all I know. I’m sure they’ve changed their minds anyway. And there’s been probably loads of different ideas going around and everything. But just in case I spoil something by talking about it, I wouldn’t dare.”

Scott himself admitted that he’s unsure about what will happen with Alien post-Disney purchase, but seemed hopeful that he’d continue his working relationship with 20th Century Fox.

“It looks to me that the Fox deal is certainly going to go ahead with Disney, and I’ve been with Fox for a number years now,” Scott said to Digital Spy last year. “I’m hoping I’ll still probably be there so whether or not they go ahead with such a dark subject, being Disney, as aliens remains to be seen.”

There’s no word yet on what the future holds for the Alien franchise.