Alien: Paradiso Comic Series Sees Xenomorphs Invading a Luxury Resort

Since the birth of the Alien franchise back in 1979, the franchise has taken the frightening xenomorphs into a number of unsettling environments, but with the upcoming comic series Alien: Paradiso, the monstrous characters will encounter what are likely the most underprepared victims they've ever seen. Rather than escaping a laboratory or a military outpost or facing off against Colonial Marines, the xenomorphs will overrun a luxury resort, though the new series will honor the idea of a group of unlikely characters having to band together to outwit and outlast the terrifying creatures. Alien: Paradiso will hit shelves on December 11th.

"With [Alien:] Romulus taking the franchise back to its roots in many respects, I wanted to make sure we were offering readers a story they couldn't find anywhere else," writer Steve Foxe shared in a statement. "Setting our tale on the sun-kissed shores of a high-end beach resort populated by underhanded criminals, undercover marshals, and underpaid employees immediately spun us in a new direction."

He continued, "But as someone who considers Alien perhaps the most perfect film of all time, I hewed very close to the fundamentals of what I found so horrifying in the first place: a small group of people out of their depth, stalked by an unknowable threat in a contained location. [Artists] Edgar [Salazar], Peter [Nguyen], and I are working to bring you the Alien you know, love, and fear, but in a way you've never seen before. Pull up a beach chair and watch out for the acid splash."

(Photo: Alien: Paradiso hits shelves in December 2024 - Marvel Comics)

Per press release, "Alien: Paradiso will introduce fans to an all-new side of the Alien universe as the universe's deadliest life form discovers a feast of fresh victims at a luxury resort! But these vacationers are far from innocent, and as the xenomorph bathes this picturesque landscape in blood and carnage, the familiar corruption, greed, and horror that comes with the territory of Alien storytelling rears its ugly head! In a bold twist, each issue will feature special xenomorph point-of-view pages drawn by Nguyen, allowing readers to see through the eyes of a xenomorph as it hunts its terrified targets!"

"Welcome to Paradiso, where the money flows like blood and the blood flows like acid! The Tulum of space, Paradiso is a hidden gem among the colonies with its tropical climate, white sand beaches, and a remarkable population of hyper-wealthy criminals. When Colonial Marshals Dash Nanda and Lydia Reeves are sent there to bust a smuggling ring, they think they've hit the job-assignment jackpot. But the only ones getting lucky here are those hungry enough to take what they need."

The last big-screen entry into the franchise before this year was 2017's Alien: Covenant, with the spirit of the franchise being kept alive in the pages of many various Alien comic books in the years since, exploring a variety of points in time in the world of the series. Fans were even given Aliens: What If...?, exploring a world in which Paul Reiser's Carter Burke survived the events of Aliens.

The critical and financial success of Romulus earlier this year has put new attention on the franchise, likely signaling more expansions of the mythology could be on the way, with Marvel having already confirmed an Alien: Romulus prequel comic would be released later this year.

Alien: Paradiso is set to hit shelves on December 11th.

