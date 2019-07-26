Alien Returning To Theaters For 40th Anniversary

It’s the 40th anniversary of Ridley Scott’s classic Alien, making it a perfect time to throw in the beloved film that kickstarted a franchise that still runs to this day. If you’re going to do so you have a bevy of options to choose from, as the film has been released and re-released in a number of formats that would look great on your high definition 4K can also make waffles television. That said, there is still something about seeing a film like Alien in a theater, and its something not every fan, especially those who were younger when it originally released, have had a chance to do. Thanks to Fathom and Turner Classic Movies though you will have one more chance to make that dream into a reality.

Alien is hitting theaters for a limited engagement in partnership with Fathom and Turner Classic Movies, and the showings will also have exclusive insight from TCM. You can see if Alien 40th Anniversary is showing near you right here, and it will be showing on Sunday, October 13th, Tuesday, October 15th, and Wednesday, October 16th.

“Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Alien! Directed by Ridley Scott, the original sci-fi classic follows Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) investigating a suspected SOS on a remote planet and makes a terrifying discovery.

This anniversary event includes exclusive insight from Turner Classic Movies.”

It appears fans will be getting another prequel film in the franchise too, continuing where Prometheus and Alien: Covenant left off. That film will reportedly bring Scott back once more, but he doesn’t just want to redo what he’s done before, and he wants to see the franchise grow.

“The alien [origin concept] is uniquely attached to Mother Nature,” Scott explained earlier this month. “It simply comes off a wood beetle that will lay eggs inside some unsuspecting insect. And in so doing, the form of the egg will become the host for this new creature. That’s hideous. But that was what it was. And you can’t keep repeating that because the joke gets boring. Go on, leave that behind, and see where it can evolve,” Scott told THR. “So we’re looking where we’re going to evolve.”

Will you be heading to theaters to check out Alien? Let us know in the comments!