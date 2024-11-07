Alien: Romulus’ Hulu Streaming Date Is Coming Sooner Than Fans Expected

Alien: Romulus effectively revived the Alien franchise earlier this year when it earned strong reactions from both audiences and critics, and whether you missed the movie in theaters or want to revisit the action-packed descent into terror, the movie is set to hit Hulu on November 21st. Hopes were high for the new spinoff, as it was set between the events of Alien and Aliens and pivoted away from some of the core mythology of the series, a gamble which paid off for 20th Century Studios and filmmaker Fede Álvarez. A report from last month claimed that not only would Romulus be getting a follow-up movie, but that 20th Century Studios was also hoping to bring Álvarez back for the adventure. Alien: Romulus is currently available on Digital, hits Hulu on November 21st, and hits Blu-ray and DVD on December 3rd.

The first four films in the Alien series followed Ellen Ripley’s (Sigourney Weaver) doomed battles with the monstrous xenomorph, with those films being released over the course of two decades. The next two entries pit the beast against another franchise, and while the two Alien vs. Predator movies delivered a big-screen collision that fans had hoped to see for years, neither entry impressed audiences or critics.

Alien director Ridley Scott returned to the saga after more than 30 years for the prequel Prometheus, and while that movie wasn’t a direct predecessor to the events of the original 1979 movie, it helped set the stage for what was to come. Scott then also helmed the next entry, Alien: Covenant, to bring the world closer to what we saw in the original Alien, but both of these prequels failed to bring substantial excitement back to the iconic sci-fi series.

Álvarez’s Romulus might have earned some of the best critical and box-office responses for the series in years, but it wasn’t a resounding success, as some viewers chided it for being too similar to its predecessors. Given how dormant the series had grown, however, Álvarez’s alchemy paid off when it came to bringing the series back into the spotlight.

20th Century Studios head Steve Asbell teased last month that a new entry was aiming to bring back Álvarez and would continue the journey of the main characters.

“We’re working on a sequel idea now. We haven’t quite closed our deal with Fede, but we are going to, and he has an idea that we’re working on,” Asbell confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “The two survivors, Rain and Andy, played by Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson, were real highlights of the film. And so I always think of it like, ‘Wow, where do people want to see them go next?’ We know there’s going to be aliens. We know there’s going to be great horror set pieces. But I fell in love with both of them and I want to see what their story is.”

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Alien franchise. Alien: Romulus hits Hulu on November 21st.

