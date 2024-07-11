Alien: Romulus Tickets Now on Sale

It’s a big summer for franchise movies with many new titles like Twisters and Deadpool & Wolverine headed to the big screen this month. However, the fun won’t stop here. There are also some exciting titles to look forward to in August, including Alien: Romulus, the latest installment to the beloved franchise that began with Alien back in 1979. If you’re looking forward to catching the sci-fi/horror flick on the big screen, you’re in luck, because tickets for Alien: Romulus are officially on sale.

“Calling all horror and sci-fi fans! Starting today, tickets are now available on Fandango for Alien: Romulus, premiering in theaters on Friday, August 16,” 20th Century Studios shared in a press release. “For fans who can’t wait until August, Fandango is giving an exclusive look into the film with a special video featuring Alien director Ridley Scott and Alien: Romulus director Fede Álvarez. The legendary directors discuss the new film, how it connects to the first movie, and more. Check out the conversation here!”

You can get your Alien: Romulus tickets here.

How To Watch Alien Franchise At Home:

In addition to announcing that Alien: Romulus tickets are on sale, 20th Century Studios wants fans who are “craving a horror fix from the comfort of your couch” to know that Fandango at Home offers an Alien 6-Film Collection and Alien Anthology Bundle, “making a movie marathon easier than ever. ” The films are also available to stream on Hulu.

What Is Alien: Romulus About?

Alien: Romulus is being billed as more of a spinoff rather than a direct continuation of the Alien franchise and will see a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien: Romulus stars Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla), David Jonsson (Agatha Christie’s Murder is Easy), Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Isabela Merced (The Last of Us), Spike Fearn (Aftersun), Aileen Wu. Fede Álvarez (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) directs from a screenplay he wrote with frequent collaborator Rodo Sayagues (Don’t Breathe 2) based on characters created by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett.

According to Fandango’s 2024 Summer Movies Survey, Alien: Romulus “was voted the #2 most anticipated summer horror/suspense movie, the #3 most anticipated returning franchise, and the #5 most anticipated movie to see in IMAX.”

Alien: Romulus hits theaters on August 16th.