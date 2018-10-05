AMC Announces Its FearFest Programming

The countdown to Halloween has begun, which means AMC‘s annual FearFest programming will be kicking off to deliver viewers countless frights to build anticipation for the holiday. The cable network will be delivering audiences not just marathons of iconic horror movies, but will also be debuting Eli Roth’s History of Horror series, chronicling the genre’s evolution.

Check out some of the highlights of this year’s programming below:

Halloween Marathon – features Halloween 1-6, Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and Halloween (2007). Airs the following days:

Sunday, October 10th at 7:29 a.m. ET – 7:34 p.m. ET (Features the 40th Anniversary of Halloween)

Thursday, October 18th at 9 a.m. ET – 5:40 a.m. ET

Friday, October 19th at 9 a.m. ET – 11:35 p.m. ET

Monday, October 29th – Wednesday, October 31st 9 a.m. ET – 5:45 a.m. ET

The Exorcist Marathon – airs Monday, October 15th at 8 p.m. ET – 3:55 a.m. ET (Features The Exorcist II, III, and the 45th Anniversary of The Exorcist)

Day of the Undead Marathon – airs Tuesday, October 16th at 11:20 a.m. ET – 10 p.m. ET (Features 28 Days Later, Shaun of the Dead, Day of the Dead, Return of the Living Dead, and the 25th Anniversary of Army of Darkness.)

AMC Double Feature: Chucky – airs Wednesday, October 17th at 8 p.m. ET – 12:10 a.m. ET (Features Curse of Chucky and Cult of Chucky)

Stephen King Marathon – airs Saturday, October 20th at 6:30 a.m. ET – 5:45 a.m. ET (Features Silver Bullet, Thinner, Misery, The Mist, Firestarter, The Dead Zone, Graveyard Shift, 1408, Carrie, and the 35th Anniversary of Christine)

Slasher-thon – airs Monday, October 22nd at 9 a.m. ET – 10 p.m. ET and Tuesday, October 23rd at 9 a.m. ET – 12:10 a.m. (Features Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, Halloween, Friday the 13th, Curse of Chucky, Cult of Chucky, Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, House of Wax, Scream 4, The Gallows, Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, and the premieres of Final Destination 2 and 3)

AMC Premiere Event: Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter – premieres Wednesday, October 24th at 8 p.m. ET

Demons Inside Marathon – airs Thursday, October 25th at 10 a.m. ET – 3:40 a.m. ET (Features Annabelle, Exorcist II-III, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The Omen, Prince of Darkness, and the 45th Anniversary of The Exorcist)

Hellraiser Marathon – airs Friday, October 26th at 9 a.m. ET – 12:30 a.m. ET (Features Hellraiser, Hellraiser III, Hellraiser: Revelations, and the premieres of Hellraiser IV-VIII.)

Friday the 13th Marathon – airs Saturday, October 27th at 5 p.m. ET – 6 a.m. ET and Sunday, October 28th at 6 a.m. ET – 5:23 p.m. ET (Features Friday the 13th I-IX, and Friday the 13th)

Eli Roth’s History of Horror will premiere new episodes on Sunday nights at 12 a.m. ET beginning on October 14th.

You can head to AMC’s website for a full breakdown of programming.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]