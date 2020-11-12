American Horror Stories Poster Revealed by Ryan Murphy

✖

There may not be a new season of American Horror Story to thrill and terrify fans right now -- Season 10 of the acclaimed FX series won't debut until 2021 -- but it's been a great week for fans of the horror anthology. On Tuesday, series co-creator Ryan Murphy released a new poster for American Horror Story Season 10, and on Wednesday night he followed that up with another huge reveal. Murphy took to social media to share a poster for American Horror Stories, the spinoff series that's in the works.

There is a lot going on in the creepy image, but it definitely bears some of the stylistic hallmarks of the main American Horror Story aesthetic with high contrast coloring as well as unsettling details -- in this case a shattered face, and a spider. You can check it out for yourself below.

"It's the AHS spin off," Murphy explained in a follow-up Tweet. "We are doing 16 one hour standalone episodes delving into horror myths, legends, and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow..."

American Horror Stories was first announced earlier this year. The series will see American Horror Story favorite Sarah Paulson direct one of the episodes.

"We couldn’t be more excited about our roster of new and returning shows slated through next year," Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment said when the series was ordered. "It has been an extraordinary time for FX over these past three months with the launch of FX on Hulu, which has transformed our business. We believe the continued strength of our original series coupled with the growing awareness of FX on Hulu as our streaming platform will make the FX brand stronger and more relevant and accessible than ever before."

Season 10 of American Horror Story is set to debut sometime in 2021 and will see the return of Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, and Kathy Bates. Other cast members confirmed for the next batch of episodes include Macaulay Culkin, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock.

American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 13 despite Murphy having an overall deal with Netflix. American Horror Stories does not yet have a release date.

