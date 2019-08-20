A Classic Campfire Treat Takes a Terrifying Turn in New American Horror Story: 1984 Poster

In just a month from now, fans of American Horror Story will be headed off to Camp Redwood for the FX horror anthology series’ upcoming ninth season, American Horror Story: 1984 and to help get people excited there’s a brand new poster one with all the vibes of a retro slasher movie and the pure terror of a classic campfire treat gone horribly, horribly wrong.

In the new poster, which you can check out below, the classic toasted marshmallow has been turned into a terrifying weapon, with the decidedly very pointed end of the toasting stick sharpened to a deadly point and held right in front of a woman’s eye — all while the marshmallow burns right in front of her face. You can check it out in the tweet below.

This deadly campfire treat poster is the second for the series. A previous poster showed a knife breaking through a panel of wood near a woman’s screaming face, an image that also channels those retro slasher vibes very much in keeping with the season’s 1984 title. 1984 is set at Camp Redwood, a summer camp that appears to be being stalked by a masked killer. Teasers for the season — including the previously released casting video — indicate that the season will be set in, you guessed it, 1984. It’s a setting that’s inspired by classic ’80s horror films, like Halloween and Friday the 13th.

“I will tell you nothing, except that I think it’s awesome,” executive producer Tim Minear said back in May. “I think it’s gonna be really scary but a lot of fun, like it always is. And that if you have a taste for ’80s horror, you’re in for a treat.”

While some have speculated that the season will have a wide-ranging effect on the overall franchise, FX execs have hinted that the new episodes will signify a new chapter for the show.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this month. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

1984 will feature appearances from franchise alums Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, and John Carroll Lynch. New cast members include Glee’s Matthew Morrison, Pose’s Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.