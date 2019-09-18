New Photos Reveal First Look at American Horror Story: 1984’s Characters

The wait is almost over! American Horror Story: 1984 premieres tonight (Wednesday, September 18th), taking fans to summer camp in what’s gearing up to be an 80s-style slasher horror nightmare for the unlucky characters of the FX horror anthology series’ ninth season. Now, before we jump into the terror that awaits at Camp Redwood, FX has released character photos for American Horror Story: 1984 giving us our first official look — outside of the trailer — at this season’s players.

There are a few familiar faces in this season’s cast, including American Horror Story veterans Emma Roberts, Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd. They are joined by newcomers to the series Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, Gus Kenworthy, and Zach Villa. American Horror Story: 1984 also marks the first season two of the series most popular stars, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are net set to appear, though Paulson has recently teased that she could “pop up” at some point in 1984. This change up of the familiar cast for the series is a product of 1984 being treated as a clean slate or a new chapter for the popular series after last season’s Apocalypse, a season that saw the crossover of Murder House and Coven.

“Remember, [Ryan Murphy] did something really interesting, which is he decided to weave multiple different cycles through the eight seasons, and so it was the biggest cast ever,” FX Productions CEO John Landgraf explained earlier this month. “You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters. You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

Read on to see the character images for American Horror Story: 1984 below!

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18th at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Emma Roberts as Brooke Thompson

Billie Lourd as Montana Duke

Leslie Grossman as Margaret Booth

Cody Fern as Xavier Plympton

Matthew Morrison as Trevor Kirchner

Gus Kenworthy as Chet Clancy

John Carroll Lynch as Mr. Jingles/Benjamin Richter

Zach Villa as Richard Ramirez

DeRon Horton as Ray Powell