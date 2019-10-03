American Horror Story: 1984 Kills Its First Camp Counselor in “Slashdance”

For the counselors at Camp Redwood what was supposed to be a relaxing summer in the woods quickly turned to a nightmare in the first two episodes of American Horror Story: 1984. The last we saw of them; they had been split into two groups with the serial killers Richard Ramirez and Mr. Jingles hunting them. In tonight’s “Slashdance”, however, things took a dramatic and fatal turn for one counselor who may have been able to make a run for it didn’t survive the night.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984, “Slashdance”, below.

Tonight’s episode picks up with Ray (DeRon Horton), Brooke (Emma Roberts), Chet (Gus Kenworthy), and Nurse Rita (Anjelica Ross) holed up in the infirmary with Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa) banging at the door. While Ramirez manages to get into the building, the group escapes by running for it every-man-for-themselves style. Brooke and Rita make it to the car, but Chet and Ray fall into a punji stick trap with Chet gravely injured when his shoulder is impaled on a punji stick.

Trapped and freaking out, Ray ends up confessing a terrible secret to an unconscious-seeming Chet. It turns out that a year ago Ray was thriving. He was in college and part of a fraternity, but things went horribly awry during a pledge night event. One of the pledges is struggling to deal with all the alcohol he is being forced to drink and after Ray takes him aside to give him a pep talk of sorts, the pledge falls down the stairs, appearing to die. To protect the frat, Ray takes it upon himself to handle the situation, putting the pledge back into his car and prepares to send the car off a cliff. However, the pledge wakes up and both men panic. The pledge tears Ray’s watch off in a desperate attempt to escape but it’s no use. Ray watches helplessly as the pledge’s car goes off the cliff, killing him for real.

Ray tells Chet that the experience completely messed him up and they just found the pledges car recently. Chet reveals he’s awake. Freaking out, Ray climbs out of the pit and leaves Chet injured and behind. He eventually catches up to the other group — Trevor (Matthew Morrison), Montana (Billie Lourd, and Xavier (Cody Fern). It’s decided that Montana and Ray will take Trevor’s motorcycle and go for help while Trevor and Xavier go looking for the others. However, Ray takes the bike and speeds off alone, leaving Montana behind. As he races away, Ray thinks he’s escaping to safety, but it doesn’t quite work that way. Mr. Jingles steps out of the shadows and takes off Ray’s head as he passes by.

What did you think about the shocking reveal about Ray’s killer history and his sudden death in tonight’s episode? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.