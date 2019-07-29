First American Horror Story: 1984 Teaser Trailer Released

Rather than taking on epic crossovers and a world-ending apocalypse, Ryan Murphy is getting back to horror roots with the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story. The newest installment of the series is subtitled 1984 and is much more of a traditional slasher than a sprawling TV series. At least, that’s how it looks on the surface.

On Monday morning, more than a month away from the premiere of American Horror Story: 1984, the first teaser for the new season was released, and it dives headfirst into the the classic slasher tropes. You can watch the full teaser in the video above!

This is the first real teaser from the newest iteration of the series, revealing the setting of the season. There are some very Friday the 13th vibes coming from Camp Redwood, as well as the Jason-esque killer roaming the grounds. There’s even a sequence in which the killer comes up from the water to attack someone in a boat, just like Jason did.

Earlier this month, Murphy shared a video on Instagram introducing the cast of 1984. Emma Roberts is perhaps the biggest name in the existing American Horror Story mythos taking part in the new season, though she’s joined by a high-profile group of new and familiar faces. Leslie Grossman, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, and Billie Lourd all return to the franchise in the new season, joined by AHS newcomers Matthew Morrison, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, and Gus Kenworthy.

This season will be without the two most popular stars of American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Each of the actors has appeared in every season of the series to-date but have decided to sit this one out, at least in any substantial role. There’s no telling if either will appear in a cameo of any sort.

American Horror Story: 1984 will premiere on Wednesday, September 18th on FX.