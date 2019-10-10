American Horror Story: 1984: SPOILER Dies in “True Killers”

American Horror Story: 1984 was promised to fans as a 1980s horror slasher take on FX‘s horror anthology series and it’s certainly lived up to that promise. Each episode thus far has unleashed campy horror on the unfortunate would-be camp counselors of Camp Redwood. Tonight’s episode, however, things took a much more deadly turn as the real killers among them were revealed with several stunning deaths that could change everything for the rest of the season.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: 1984, “True Killers”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the end of last week’s episode it was revealed that Nurse Rita (Angelica Ross) wasn’t who she claimed to be. Instead, she’s a psychologist of some sort named Donna Chambers and she deliberately released Jingles and sent him to Camp Redwood for her own, warped form of science. It was also revealed that Montana (Billie Lourde) was conspiring with Richard Ramirez (Zach Villa) and this week we find out why. Montana is the sister of Sam, the man Brooke’s fiancé murdered. She wants Brooke dead and Richard is supposed to kill her.

Unfortunately, that’s not quite what happens. While Brooke ends up ensnared and an easy target for Richard, he gets distracted by Jingles (John Carroll Lynch). The pair fight, but Jingles ultimately gets the upper hand, impaling Richard’s head on a tree branch and presumably ending the Night Stalker. With that killer presumed dead, Jingles moves on and locates Margaret (Leslie Grossman). We learn in one of the episode’s flashbacks that Margaret and Jingles — real name Benjamin — had a relationship while working at Camp Redwood 14 years ago. We also learn that Margaret was brutally bullied by her peers and Benjamin failed to protect her from it, so she took matters into her own hands. Margaret is, in fact, the real Camp Redwood killer. She blamed everything on Benjamin and plans to do so again. She shoots Mr. Jingles and, when Trevor (Matthew Morrison) gets to the cabin a short while later, she murders him brutally, stating that Jingles is the one who killed him — and then she killed Jingles.

But Mr. Jingles isn’t dead. He is wounded and gets away, briefly confronting Xavier (Cody Fern) on the bridge before disappearing again. Richard turns out not to be dead, either. Or, rather, he was dead but while a stunned Donna watches, the Night Stalker rises from the dead with whispers of “Satan, Satan” filling the air.

Now, the counselors are down by two — Ray dying last week and Trevor dying tonight and there’s a new killer among them all making it anyone’s guess who will survive the night next week as the series heads towards its “Red Dawn”.

American Horror Story: 1984 airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on FX.