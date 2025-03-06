Kevin Bacon Is an Undead Bounty Hunter in The Bondsman Trailer

Prime Video has released the official red band trailer for the upcoming horror-action-comedy series The Bondsman. Produced by Blumhouse Television, the series stars Kevin Bacon as bounty hunter Hub Halloran, who is resurrected after being murdered. He learns that he’s been brought back by the Devil to utilize his skills in tracking down demons who have escaped Hell in order to send them back to their fiery prison. In the middle of his new supernatural hunting job, Hub has to deal with his estranged family and figure out how his soul was condemned to Hell, hoping he may get a second chance at life. All eight episodes of The Bondsman will be released exclusively on the streamer on April 3, 2025.

The Bondsman also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Bacon executive produces alongside showrunner Erik Oleson, creator Grainger David, and Blumhouse’s Jason Blum.

In the trailer, Hub meets Midge (Purdy), a regional manager for Hell who is in charge of tasking the bounty hunter with his demonic assignments. She explains why he was brought back and the consequences for not following through on his contracts. Midge essentially speaks on behalf of the devil, who will never appear in the series, according to Oleson.

“We decided we didn’t want to ever see the devil,” the showrunner told Vanity Fair. “It was much more fun to have him communicate through a 1980s fax machine and other anachronistic means.”

Regarding the premise behind The Bondsman, Oleson told the outlet that he wanted to create a new take on the Devil and demon dynamic. “We’ve all seen countless demons in various forms of one or another,” he said. “I had never seen a show where the devil was treated like he was a warden of a prison, and that escaped prisoners would have to be caught and brought back to prison. Normally, you think, ‘Oh, the devil sends demons to earth to wreak havoc and cause trouble.’ This was the flip of it.”

The trailer above promises fans plenty of demonic action, which Bacon confirmed to Vanity Fair. “It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects,” the actor said. “It’s oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart.”

Another notable element of the series is the music. Sugarland singer Nettles plays Hub’s musician ex-wife, Maryanne. Hub also being a former performer allowed Bacon’s real-life experience as a musician (alongside his brother Michael as part of The Bacon Brothers duo) to further develop Hub’s character. Bacon explained that bringing his musical talents into the show wasn’t his idea, but after they determined Nettles was “the best person to play” Maryanne, the two ended up writing many songs for The Bondsman.

“It was important because he’s a guy that has sort of given up on his dreams,” Bacon explained. “So what would be the dream that he gave up on that connected him to his family and to his ex-wife? And so it just was a natural fit that we would’ve had a band. He lets the whole music thing just go by the wayside and walks away from it. He hasn’t picked up a guitar in years and it ruined his marriage.”

Concerning Hub’s nature, Bacon referred to his character as “a self-destructive person” with a mysterious dark past that will surely be unraveled over time, becoming an eye-opening experience for Hub.

“He’s completely in denial about how he could ever have ended up in Hell,” Bacon said. “He’s like, ‘There’s got to be some kind of mistake. There’s been a glitch in the system.’ But he knows.”

The Bondsman will be released on Prime Video on April 3rd.

