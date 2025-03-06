New Alien: Earth Footage Takes Us on a Terrifying Tour (And Is Packed With Easter Eggs)

Play video

The original Alien featured a large ensemble of compelling characters who audiences connected with, but arguably the character that caught the most empathy was the orange cat Jonesy. Luckily, Jonsey managed to survive the mayhem of that debut installment, but in mysterious new footage to build excitement for the TV series Alien: Earth, another feline also encounters some intense situations. The above footage features all-new looks at the Noah Hawley TV series that sees a cat venturing through the Maginot ship, which also features references to iconic elements of Alien lore, from the MU/TH/UR operating system to hyper sleep chambers. Check out the cryptic new footage above and stay tuned for updates on Alien: Earth, which is set to premiere on FX later this year.

The series is described, “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley.”

Joining Chandler in the series are Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El. Just earlier this week, new cast members Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge, Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Andy Yu, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida were also announced.

As evidenced by this new footage, one of the more compelling components of the project is just how mysterious the entire project remains to even the most die-hard Alien fans. One of the bigger hits in the realm of cinematic sci-fi and horror in 2024 was Alien: Romulus, which performed well with both audiences and critics, resulting in the announcement that a follow-up film was on the way from director Fede Álvarez. While Romulus served largely as a spinoff from the main narrative, it still fell within the established mythology of the original franchise, with its timeline fitting between the events of Alien and Aliens.

Hawley earned tremendous success with his TV series Fargo, another expansion of an established narrative. Rather than his narrative attempting to re-tell the original story or serve as any direct continuation of the 1996 movie from Joel and Ethan Coen, FX’s Fargo served more as a spiritual successor to its namesake, borrowing core concepts, tones, and themes for an all-new story. Each season served as a standalone story, though all of them remixed and reimagined the overall feeling of the original movie.

In this respect, fans are waiting with immense anticipation of how Hawley will honor the events of the beloved Alien franchise while also putting an all-new and unexpected spin on it. Fans attending the South by Southwest Festival can visit an Alien: Earth activation on March 7th and March 8th at 318 E 5th St. Lot between 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Stay tuned for updates on Alien: Earth before it premieres on FX later this year.

