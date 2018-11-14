‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Is Anastasia Romanov the Key to Reversing the End of the World?

Wednesday, the finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse will reveal if the witches are able to defeat Michael or if Satan by way of Michael Langdon will win the day. As we head to that much-anticipated conclusion, though, fans are wondering if the key to saving the world rests with Anastasia Romanov.

Last week, Mallory (Billie Lourd) attempted the impossible: use magic to go back in time to the execution of the Russian royal family and save the young princess Anastasia. It turns out that Anastasia was herself a witch who attempted a protection spell, but simply wasn’t strong enough. Mallory makes it back to the fateful night and is briefly able to help but fades before she is successful. Anastasia and her family still die.

While Mallory was unsuccessful in saving Anastasia, it proved she could go back and impact the past and that alone may prove critical to reversing the end of the world. There are two ways this works.

The first option is something of a long play. If Mallory makes a second attempt at saving Anastasia and is successful, in theory it could alter history enough to prevent various events leading up to Michael even existing in the first place. It’s a drastic way to solve the antichrist issue — and doesn’t account for the possibility that there are other children of Satan ready to rise, but it is one way that things could be changed.

The more likely option, and the one most likely to succeed, would be that knowing Mallory could go back to Anastasia’s execution Cordelia and Myrtle might attempt to send her a point in the more recent past. The has been some rumblings online that Mallory might go back to the point in time when Michael lived in Murder House after his grandmother’s suicide and kill him. Barring any additional potential antichrists, it’s an act that would save the world without messing too much with history.

Whatever the ultimate conclusion of Apocalypse, fans may be able to expect to get all of their many questions answers. Lourd recently told Variety that the finale ties things into “a beautiful little bow”.

“The finale is so beautiful,” Lourd said. “I read it and actually cried, and it ties a beautiful little bow on the season. And it really is for the fans — I think the fans are

going to be so happy because it answers all of the questions and is just so satisfying.”

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. The season finale, “Apocalypse Then” airs November 14.