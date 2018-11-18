‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Star Reveals Scene Cut From Finale

American Horror Story: Apocalypse had a lot of big moments in last week’s season finale as the final showdown between the Coven witches and the Antichrist himself Michael Langdon for the fate of the world took place. However, despite all of the major scenes there’s at least one that didn’t make it to air.

Leslie Grossman, who played Coven witch Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, revealed to TVLine that she had a scene that was cut from the finale that would have given a little more room for the character to explore her powers.

“There’s actually this great little scene that was cut between me and Angela Bassett in the finale, right after Madison shoots Michael and we’re all running up the stairs,” Grossman said. “Angela’s character [Marie Laveau] stops me and asks, ‘What can you do? What’s your power?’ It’s this really funny moment where I say what I can do, and she just stares at me, and then I go, ‘I know, I’m useless!’”

Some fans might agree with that assessment. After all, Coco’s power was initially the ability to detect if food contained gluten. It later grew to her being able to sense the caloric content in any food and was hinted that it could eventually develop into a greater ability to detect the unseen, but whole Michael and the apocalypse situation didn’t really allow for it to grow. And according to Grossman, Marie Laveau also saw the potential.

“And she gives me this awesome little pep talk in that incredible Marie Laveau accent,” Grossman continued. “She says, ‘You are a woman and a witch. Never underestimate your power. You can do this!’ I’m so sad it didn’t make it to the finale. But there was so much stuff to get through in such little time.”

That isn’t to say that fans didn’t get to see Coco have her powerful moments. In the finale it’s revealed that Coco played an integral part in the overall plan to defeat Michael (Cody Fern). After using an identity spell to hide both Coco and Mallory (Billie Lourd) in plain sight it was Coco who was the guarantee that they’d make it into Outpost 3 with her wealthy family buying their way in. Coco also got to show her fierceness alongside Marie. While the Voodoo Queen distracted Michael, Coco came up behind him and stabbed him in the back. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to kill him — that ended up falling to Mallory — but it might not be the last time Coco will face off with an Antichrist. The season finale hinted that there is a new one to take Michael’s place.

“My reaction was, ‘Oh, s-it!’”, Grossman said. “There’s no such thing as a happy ending on American Horror Story, so I thought it was the perfect way to wrap it up. I have no idea what Season 9 will be about, and I have no idea if this is a story they’d ever want to revisit, but I think it’s so clever to always leave the door open.”

