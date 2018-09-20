‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Fans React to “The Morning After”

How are we doing, American Horror Story: Apocalypse fans?

Tonight’s episode, “The Morning After” was a wild one, with a couple of surprises that left fans reeling, including the return of a major Murder House character. Of course, while that was exciting it paled in comparison to the shocking twist at episode’s end and, well, social media had a lot to say about it.

Before we get into that, however, warning: spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “The Morning After”, beyond this point.

Tonight, the Rubber Man from Murder House made an appearance. For fans of American Horror Story, this is a two-fold surprise. In Murder House, it was the Rubber Man who impregnated Vivien (Connie Britton), leading to the birth of Michael. The appearance of Rubber Man therefore marks the first official appearance from Murder House. It’s also interesting because in Murder House, Peters played Rubber Man/Tate Langdon — Michael’s father.

That’s right. Peters’ current character just interacted with his original character in a decidedly intimate and — for some viewers — disturbing way. But things didn’t end there. Later, after being turned in by his grandmother Evie (Joan Collins), and interrogated over the encounter by Michael — whom Gallant was convinced is Rubber Man — Gallant is visited again. This time, though, Gallant grabs a pair of scissors and stabs Rubber Man to death only to reveal that it wasn’t Michael at all. It was Evie the whole.

As you can guess, people have freaked out about that surprise twist. You can read on for some of those shocked reactions.

What did you think about tonight’s episode? Let us know in the comments below.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

