‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: New Promo Reveals Possible Link to ‘Hotel’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the long-wanted crossover between the Murder House and Coven seasons of Ryan Murphy’s anthology series, but now a brief moment in a recent promo teases that there might just be another crossover at play as well.

Last week in the episode “Forbidden Fruit”, the witches from Coven — Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), Myrtle (Frances Conroy), and Madison (Emma Roberts) — finally arrived at Outpost 3, resurrecting Coco (Leslie Grossman), Mallory (Billie Lourd), and Dinah (Adina Porter). While many fans questioned exactly what significance the resurrections would have going forward, especially with Mallory having exhibited possible witch powers before her death, it was what was teased for this week’s upcoming episode “Could It Be… Satan?” that really got the questions going.

On Reddit, users Aremid and jdeadmeatsloanz noticed that a brief moment of the teaser appeared to feature Michael (Cody Fern) walking into a room in the Hotel Cortez — the setting for the show’s fifth season, Hotel. Check it out below.

If this really is the Hotel Cortez, this tease could be very significant. You see, in Hotel Queenie (Gabourey Sidibe) makes a guest appearance. First introduced in Coven, Queen was an inner-city witch, descendant of Tituba, and a student at Miss Robichaux’s Academy. In Hotel, she checks into the Hotel Cortez while visiting Los Angeles to attend a taping of The Price is Right and is attacked by vampire Ramona Royale. The appearance connects Coven and Hotel, meaning it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to have Apocalypse also connect with Hotel — especially with a particular moment of Hotel’s season calling into question the entire Apocalypse timeline.

As for why Michael would show up at Hotel Cortez — presumably prior to the Apocalypse — fans think it might be connected to Michael wanting to kill the witches off in the first place. In “Forbidden Fruit” Michael performs a Satanic ritual upon discovering that Mallory may have witch powers, saying that he thought he had gotten rid of them all. In the promo, the witches appear to be attempting to stand against Michael, which could explain why he would want them gone in the first place. As Queenie dies at the Hotel Cortez, it’s possible that Michael paid the establishment a visit to ask that any witch who arrived there be dispatched.

There’s also the tantalizing possibility that any connection between Apocalypse and Hotel could be part of a much larger series of connections that will tie together all of the series timelines and seasons, with Apocalypse eventually revealing how all of the show’s seasons are tied together and why. There has already been speculation that Emily (Ash Santos) is connected to the Roanoke seasons — and as fans know, with American Horror Story literally anything is possible.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.