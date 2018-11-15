‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Fans React to “Apocalypse Then”

How are we feeling, American Horror Story: Apocalypse fans? Tonight’s season finale was expected to pack some big punches as it concluded the fight between the Antichrist and the Coven witches, but at the end of the hour the FX show had pulled over some major twists — and fans have a lot to say about them.

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Apocalypse Then”, below.

To say “Apocalypse Then” was surprising would be an understatement. There were stunning returns with Angela Bassett unexpectedly reprising her role as Voodoo Queen Marie Leveau to help the witches in their efforts to defeat Michael. Jessica Lange returned in a powerhouse performance as Constance Langdon. Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) delivered one of the best lines of the whole series in a moment of self-sacrifice and, of course, there was how the apocalypse was actually undone.

Oh, and let’s not forget about the rise of a new Antichrist and the chillingly perfect callback to Murder House. You name it, the episode had id and its left fans shook. They took to social media all during the episode to share their reactions to the wild ride of “Apocalypse Then” and we’ve collected some of the best ones for your enjoyment. Want to see how fans have reacted to the ending of the end of the world? Read on for more and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments.

Forget Prada, we know what the devil likes.

Why does the devil love plaid so much ?? #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/X1c1CeOsl5 — Artistic? (@GondryFm) November 15, 2018

That hair!

Myrtle getting ready for Cordelia to revive her now that the Antichrist is back in another child #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/Dg4b6GHUb4 — Passion Fruit ? (@IndependentBoii) November 15, 2018

Parenting is hard, yo.

best of luck to timothy and emily to raising the antichrist #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/4FcCmLbV6S — aaryn (@Arythebeeslayer) November 15, 2018

A witch’s work is never done

Yep.

Me Watching Michael be born again after everything we went through. #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/66bikoKTEI — Bromoish (@Bromoish) November 15, 2018

Venable was right!

The horny teenagers really gave birth to the new antichrist. I knew their humping would cause trouble one day #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/KEEyn6MqtV — ?Sunset Boulevardez? (@Kissesfromdes) November 15, 2018

So many questions

Questions that are lingering in my head after the finale

-Is Cordelia still Fading

-Is Marie Laveau or Dinah alive currently

-Does that mean Moira never left the house?

Does that also mean Tate and Violet never reconciled?

Is there gonna be another Appocalypse?

#AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/m6r3Tx6XmA — Lucas Morales (@yourboiblucas) November 15, 2018

Yep again.

This season has been everything I never knew I needed #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/gZoL17DSsq — EARLY ✨ (@TooEarly4Bs_) November 15, 2018

Actual footage of every AHS fan right now.

THIS WHOLE SEASON!!!!!!! they really gave me all I ever wanted. the coven witches. jessica lange. so much death. satan. 20 different sarah paulsons. and cody gd ferns. #AHSApocalypse pic.twitter.com/hxIlNVknHK — adam payne (@clubpayneguin) November 15, 2018

(Voodoo) QUEEN!