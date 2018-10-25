‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: Breaking Down the Twists of “Traitor”

Last week’s “Return to Murder House” may have been the most eagerly anticipated episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, but tonight’s episode had quite a few interesting twists and turns as the march to the end of the world continues.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Traitor”, below.

With Michael’s (Cody Fern) true nature revealed last week, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson) begins to put a plan together. That plan includes assembling her team, so to speak, by reaching out to those she thinks will be key allies. She starts with Dinah Stevens (Adina Porter) who it is revealed is a voodoo priestess and asks that she help her meet with Papa Legba. In said meeting, Cordelia asks him to unlock the gates so that Michael can go through and be trapped wandering the underworld, thus saving the world. However, Papa Legba’s price for this deal is too high. He wants Cordelia to sacrifice the girls of her coven, as Nan (Jamie Brewer) is with him having been sacrificed by Fiona Goode and she “misses her friends”. Cordelia refuses. There is no deal.

Papa Legba isn’t Cordelia’s only avenue for help, though. Madison (Emma Roberts) tracks down the fading actress Bubbles McGee (Joan Collins) who turns out to be a witch with telepathic powers. She, along with Myrtle (Frances Conroy) end up paying a visit to Ariel (Jon Jon Briones) and Baldwin (BD Wong) to try get in their heads. It works. The witches find out that they were complicit in the murder of John Henry Moore (Cheyenne Jackson) and that they plan to kill all of the witches, too. They also reveal — though more directly and without Bubbles having to read their minds — that Michael is wandering the wilderness.

Meanwhile back at Miss Robichaux’s, Coco’s (Leslie Grossman) power is growing. While it’s manifesting as the ability to know what’s in food down to the exact calories, it’s actually a sign that she has the ability to know, well, everything. While that’s an interesting power and Cordelia uses it later in the episode to apprehend Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates), it’s how it reveals Mallory’s (Billie Lourd) massive powers that’s truly important. When Coco chokes to death on a bite of junk food, Mallory opens up her throat with surgical precision, removes the bite, and heals her without a trace — all with the simple wave of a hand. It’s a display that reveals Mallory is the true next Supreme. Cordelia has her undergo the test of the Seven Wonders which she passes, thanks to an epic final test.

For her final test, Mallory resurrects John Henry Moore using only the collected ash left at the gas station where he was murdered by Mead. When he’s brought back, John Henry tells Cordelia the horrors he’s seen and then things get really interesting. Cordelia and the council return to Hawthorne and, well, arrest, Ariel and Baldwin and, along with Mead, she has John Henry burn them at the stake. The act sets up the elimination of all of Michael’s allies but also fires the first shot in the war between the witches and the antichrist. Cordelia has her team, the true future Supreme has been revealed, and now we have a general idea of the significance of most of the people in Outpost 3.

But how will it all come together? That remains to be seen, but with three episodes left Michael’s last stand is getting closer so things are likely to get wild.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on The CW.