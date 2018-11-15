‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’: “Apocalypse Then” Has a Major Throwback to ‘Murder House’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse served as a crossover season for many of the horror anthology’s previous installments including Coven and Hotel. However despite already revisiting Murder House for an entire episode, Apocalypse couldn’t help but revisit where it all began for one final throwback.

MAJOR spoilers for tonight’s season finale of American Horror Story: Apocalypse, “Apocalypse Then”, below.

With Michael (Cody Fern) defeated and the nuclear apocalypse undone thanks to Mallory (Billie Lourd) going back in time and killing the Antichrist before he could fulfill his destiny, Mallory fulfills hers. She goes to Miss Robichaux’s and begins to live out her life as normally as one can considering they and they alone know the horrible fate she spared them from. She does, however, reflect on the situation and remarks in voiceover that she knows the devil isn’t going to stop.

“The battle between good and evil never ends,” Mallory says. “The devil isn’t just going to give up and in changing the past a part of me will always wonder what it means for the future.”

But we don’t have to wonder. In the new timeline’s 2020, Timothy (Kyle Allen) and Emily (Ash Santos) meet at a protest. A year later, they have a child together and then, in 2024, the couple comes home from a date night to discover that their darling little boy has murdered his babysitter and is sitting in his rocking chair, smiling gleefully with his face smeared in blood looking every bit the part little Michael Langdon did at the end of Murder House when Constance found him in much the same situation — down to the blue plaid shirt.

American Horror Story fans, meet the new Antichrist. Not convinced? Well, Anton LaVey – and Ms. Mead (Kathy Bates) – are. They show up to offer their “help” in the final moment of the episode and suddenly Timothy and Emily’s “perfect” DNA makes a whole lot of sense.

What did you think of tonight’s finale? Do you think American Horror Story will revisit the Apocalypse storyline in a future season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.