Connie Britton Comments on if She Will Return to ‘American Horror Story’

American Horror Story: Apocalypse finally gave fans something they’ve been clamoring for for years: a return to Murder House to revisit the Harmon family, including Connie Britton‘s Vivien. And while “Return to Murder House” was arguably the most satisfying of the season, fans are already wondering if Britton will return to the horror anthology series again.

As it turns out, Britton is open to it. In an interview with The Wrap, Britton said she’s willing to come back American Horror Story or 9-1-1, both of which Ryan Murphy produces. There’s just no timeline as to when.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s always possible!” Britton said. “It’s always possible. And, you know, in the world of Ryan Murphy I’m usually pretty quick to say yes, because I adore him, and I adore working with and he always puts together such a great group of people. So we shall see.”

In American Horror Story‘s first season, dubbed “Murder House,” Britton played Vivien Harmon who just so happened to be Michael Langdon’s (Cody Fern) mother. In the series, she died in childbirth and, as she died in the house, remains there as a ghost along with the rest of her family. While viewers have suspected Michael was the antichrist since that first season, it’s Vivien who confirms it in Apocalypse and tells Madison (Emma Roberts) and Behold Chablis (Billy Porter) that she tried to kill him but was unsuccessful.

The scene was a stunning one, but Britton also revealed that she hasn’t yet watched the final cut because the show is simply too scary.

“I am horrified to say that I haven’t even seen the episode!” Britton said. “Because I’ve just been so busy working, which is usually the case for me. I’m a terrible TV watcher because I’m pretty much always working and if I’m not working, I’m hanging out with my son. And in the case of American Horror Story it’s so hard for me to watch that show anyway, because it’s just so damn scary.”

Scary or not, though, Britton does plan to watch it if for no other reason than it was the directorial debut of American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson.

“But I do want to watch my episode, mostly not for me, but because it was so fun being back in that house and the fact that Sarah Paulson directed it,” she said. “She did such a wonderful job. I think that girl’s gonna go places! I think she did a really good job. So I want to see it because I think she did such a good job.”

Do you hope Britton returns to American Horror Story? Let us know in the comments.