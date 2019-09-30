Angel Star Charisma Carpenter Shares Stories About the Late, Great Andy Hallett

Next month will mark 20 years since Angel, the hit spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, premiered on The WB. The series saw David Boreanaz (Angel) and Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase) leaving Sunnydale behind to “help the helpless” in Los Angeles. Over the years, the cast grew and eventually saw the addition of Andy Hallett as Lorne, the singing demon with empath powers who first appeared in the show’s season two premiere and remained a staple throughout the run. Sadly, Hallett passed away in 2009 from congestive heart failure at only 33-years-old. ComicBook.com recently had the opportunity to speak with Carpenter about her time on Angel, and she was nice enough to share some sweet stories about Hallett.

“God, I have so many fond memories. I don’t know, I may have told this story before, but when he first came on I don’t think he was intended to be such an integral part of the show, and I don’t think that the creators knew the gold mine, how they were just striking it rich… Not rich like rich monetarily, but he was just such a wealth of talent. That he really was so charming, and so endearing, and so lovable, not just to audience members, but to cast members alike, which, he’s one of my favorite people to work with, and such a joy. His little expressions, he didn’t really cuss a lot, he would say things like ‘Oh balls.’ The way he would say it was just so Andy. Or just how tender and sweet he was as a person,” Carpenter recalled.

“He was out shopping one day with his girlfriend, and he saw these new cooperation leather high heels, pumps, and he just drove over one day and he was like, ‘I saw these and I’m like, they’re yours.’ Just said, ‘Charisma, you had to have them and I just had to bring them to you.’ I was like, ‘What? What? You’re the sweetest ever.’ Also medically, he had an issue, and he was just so worried about work, and showing up, and being a part of the team. He really rarely ever put himself first, in fact, I would get on him about it. Like hello, there’s only one Andy. I made so many beautiful memories with him. Lots of house parties, lots of laughter, so I miss that,” she shared.

Earlier this year, Carpenter paid tribute to Hallett on social media.

