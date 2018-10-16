‘The Conjuring’ Stars Confirmed for ‘Annabelle 3’

In a move that will probably surprise very few fans, it’s been confirmed that The Conjuring franchise stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson are both returning the threequel spinoff, Annabelle 3!

Deadline dropped confirmation that Farmiga and Wilson are coming back for the next Annabelle film, reprising their roles as real-life demon-hunting couple Ed and Lorraine Warren. The report does note that the actors will function in “a supporting capacity” throughout the film, which makes a certain amount of sense, given the premise of Annabelle 3.

We also get some new details for the film’s storyline from Deadline‘s report – check that out, below:

“Annabelle 3, the sixth title in The Conjuring franchise, picks up with the Warrens bringing the Annabelle doll to a place where she can no longer wreak havoc: their Artifacts Room. Annabelle awakens the room’s evil which sets its sights on a new target: the Warrens’ ten year old daughter Judy. The young girl along with her babysitter (Judy’s teenage cousin) and cousin’s friend square off against the evil doll.”

Conjuring franchise architect James Wan has also shared the following pitch for what will make this third chapter great:

“[The Doll] basically activates all the other haunted artifacts in that room, so it’s basically Night at the Museum, with Annabelle!”

It seems clear from the details above that while Ed and Lorraine Warren will probably bookend the film, they will be absent for the majority of its primary action. The more immediate focus will be how the kids left behind at the Warren’s house (daughter Judy, the cousin and cousin’s friend) all fare against the evil supernatural forces that Annabelle awakens. For horror movie fans, that recipe seems like it will result in another PG-13 chapter of the franchise, which once again makes young people the focus of its most intense scare scenes. It’s a recipe that worked well for both of the franchise’s highest-rated installments, which would be the original Conjuring movie and the Annabelle: Creation sequel.

If it ain’t broke…

As previously reported, the role of Judy Warren has been recast from the bit role filled by young actress Sterling Jerins; Captain Marvel and Haunting of Hill House star McKenna Grace will play Judy Warren. Meanwhile, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Goosebumps 2 star Madison Iseman has also been cast in what is presumably the role of Judy’s babysitter/cousin.

Conjuring universe writing alum Gary Dauberman (Annabelle 1 – 2, The Nun, IT 1 & 2) will pen this third Annabelle and also make it his directorial debut. Annabelle 3 is slated to hit theaters on July 3rd.