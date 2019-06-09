Tour the Warrens’ Artifact Room in New Annabelle Comes Home 360 Video

Annabelle Comes Home is just a ways away from debuting in theaters, but a recently-released video gives fans a pretty in-depth look at what the film has in store. Warner Bros. recently debuted a 360-degree video tied to the upcoming film, which lets fans step inside the artifact room of the Warren family.

Considering the details we already know about Annabelle Comes Home, the Warren family artifact room will factor into the film in a very specific way. Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren (Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her “safely” behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target – the Warren’s ten-year-old daughter Judy (Mckenna Grace), and her babysitters (Madison Iseman and Katie Sarife).

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film, which is the seventh installment of the Conjuring universe, is set to have a unique place in the overall continuity.

“It definitely ties into the larger continuity,” director Gary Dauberman explained to reporters during a recent set visit. “You know, Annabelle: Creation really focused on sort of the origin, the creation of the doll. In this one I really wanted to, sort of, I wanted to dig into the Warren’s a little bit. It’s nice to see them not talking about, just for a minute, not talking about paranormal investigation or something. Just be two people who are married, in a relationship. He’s got terrible sense of direction. Just things like that.”

“I’m not a huge fan of horror-comedies but I love comedy in my horror, if that makes sense, so I like moments of levity. So I’m leaning to that a little bit more on certain moments because I find if we hit those moments where people laugh and then get scared right away I’d like to try and lay on that,” Dauberman also shared. “I’ve been playing around with that a little bit more. And it just fits the girls, too, because they’re so upbeat. That teenagers’ world in a house [tone] we’ve been trying to capture, too. We’re not going outside of the box on this one but I think we’re trying to get a little bit more, a couple more moments of levity that maybe weren’t there in the first and second one. There were moments of levity, but a little bit more of that.”

Annabelle Comes Home will debut in theaters on June 26th.