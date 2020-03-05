Janelle Monae Goes on a Terrifying Trip Through Time in Antebellum Trailer

Thanks in large part to the works of Jordan Peele, horror films are finding unconventional ways to tell terrifying tales while also finding cultural connections to real-world horrors, with the new trailer for the upcoming Antebellum teasing an unsettling journey for audiences. The film was written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, while Sean McKittrick serves as a producer. McKittrick also produced Peele’s Get Out and Us, with this new trailer teasing similarities to those features in both the style and tone of the upcoming adventure. Check out the trailer for the film below and see Antebellum in theaters on April 24th.

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. Antebellum is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films Get Out and Us, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Monáe, the film stars Marque Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

The multi-talented Monáe has already earned acclaim for a number of performances, though she feels as though this new starring role will take her career in exciting new directions.

“I know that it’s about to open up another dimension in my life as an artist and as an actor, and this is definitely one of my most layered and toughest roles to date,” Monáe revealed to HuffPost. “So I had to do some real meditation and prayer. I had to work out a lot. I had to get my head in the mental space to go through Veronica’s journey.”

The film is the first feature-length directing project for Bush and Renz, who claim that the story was inspired by a nightmare Bush had after his father died in which he thought he saw his ancestors sitting at the foot of their bed.

“I felt like the woman in the nightmare was so desperate for help that she was screaming through multiple dimensions and that this could exist in a different space and time,” Bush admitted. “And then we built out the story. What people will experience in the movie is pretty much the nightmare.”

Antebellum lands in theaters on April 24th.

Are you looking forward to checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!