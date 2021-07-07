Are You Afraid of the Dark? Reboot Season 2 Coming to DVD

✖

Earlier this year, the highly anticipated second season of the reboot of Are You Afraid of the Dark? premiered on Nickelodeon, but for those who might have missed Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, you'll be able to add it to your collection later this summer. The first reboot of the original '90s horror series debuted in 2019 with a three-part series, while this follow-up effort consists of six episodes, all of which contain their own isolated tales of terror as well as expanded upon an overall and unsettling story. Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows hits DVD on August 10th.

Per press release, "The Midnight Society returns in a follow-up to 2019’s reimagined limited series horror anthology in Nickelodeon’s Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows, on DVD August 10, 2021. Based on the ‘90s kids’ cult classic and featuring a terrifying new story, the second season includes six hour-long episodes that follow an all-new group of kids as they tell the tale of a curse that has been cast over their small seaside town, haunted by a villain named the Shadowman. After their leader goes missing, it’s up to the remaining members of the Midnight Society to break the curse and free the Shadowman’s victims, before they too disappear into the shadows.

"A must-own for old and new fans alike, the Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows DVD will be available from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment for the suggested retail price of $13.99.

(Photo: Nickelodeon Home Entertainment)

"The members of the newest chapter of the Midnight Society are: Luke, played by Bryce Gheisar (Wonder, Nickelodeon’s The Astronauts); Jai, played by Arjun Athalye; Hanna, played by Beatrice Kitsos (Child’s Play); Gabby, played by Malia Baker (The Baby-Sitters Club); Seth, played by Dominic Mariche (The Christmas Yule Blog); and Connor, played by Parker Queenan (Party of Five). The Shadowman is played by Kyle Strauts (Flora & Ulysses).

"A new setting and a new Midnight Society bring fresh scares when the group’s leader suddenly vanishes, prompting the remaining members to search for clues, confront dark forces, and ultimately uncover the truth behind their seaside town’s terrifying curse."

The following episodes will be included on the DVD:

"The Tale of the Haunted Woods"

"The Tale of the Night Frights"

"The Tale of the Phantom Light"

"The Tale of the Danse Macabre"

"The Tale of the Midnight Magic"

"The Tale of the Darkhouse"

Grab your copy of Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Curse of the Shadows when it hits DVD on August 10th.

