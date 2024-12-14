Even Wicked’s Ariana Grande Was Freaked Out by These 2024 Horror Movies

Wicked‘s Glinda is known for her upbeat attitude, but actor Ariana Grande balances out her on-screen persona with some dark and disturbing movies, as she recently named Longlegs and Late Night with the Devil as two of her favorite horror movies of the year. Grande isn’t alone in singing the praises of the two terrifying experiences, as Longlegs sits at 86% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes, while Late Night with the Devil has an even more impressive 97% positive. Making Grande’s recommendations even more exciting for horror fans is that, while this year delivered projects from major studios like A Quiet Place: Day One, Alien: Romulus, and Smile 2, it was these indie offerings that won her over.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I watch a lot of horror,” Grande shared with Gladiator II‘s Paul Mescal during Variety‘s Actors on Actors. Mescal confessed, “I can’t watch horror, for love or money. I cannot. I saw Longlegs recently … F-ck me, I cannot do it.”

Grande was quick to chime in, “Really? That and Late Night with the Devil were my two favorites of the year for horror. You have to see it because, even just the performance, you have to see it. It’s so brilliant. Isn’t Nicolas Cage’s role in that just a dream role? That’s fun. That’s a great time.”

Mescal joked, “I’m gonna say yes, and it’s never gonna happen. He’s unbelievable in it.”

It’s hard to believe that Longlegs came from a film studio as small as NEON, given that it seemed to be the movie that defined the horror world for the entire summer. The cryptic marketing campaign and its emphasis on Maika Monroe’s Lee Harker hunting for Longlegs as opposed to offering substantial glimpses of Cage’s killer made it a major spectacle, with fans heading to see the film if only to finally witness the psychopath. More than merely being a novelty, audiences and critics alike were won over by the eerie atmosphere of the picture and all the ways director Osgood Perkins paid tribute to horror movies and serial killer tropes, yet also made for a unique experience.

After first screening at festivals in 2023, IFC Film’s Late Night with the Devil only earned an official release earlier this year, with its subsequent debut on streaming service Shudder earning it an impressive reputation. That film sees David Dastmalchian playing a late-night host who, in an effort to boost his failing ratings, promises to deliver a live exorcism in his studio. In addition to the early praise out of festivals the movie received, Stephen King even took to Twitter to sing the movie’s praises, leading to it becoming one of 2024’s best-reviewed movies of any genre.

Longlegs and Late Night with the Devil are both available now on home video.

What do you think of Grande’s remarks? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!