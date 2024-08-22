Longlegs Gets Home Video Release Dates

The horror movie Longlegs has been one of the most talked-about genre experiences of the year, starting with its cryptic and creepy marketing campaign and extending all the way through its theatrical release, when it ignited a lot of discussion among audiences. NEON Films has confirmed that Longlegs will be landing on Digital this week and physical media in September. In addition to the film earning lots of buzz among viewers, it also became a major financial success, as it has taken in $100 million worldwide on a reported budget of $10 million. Longlegs hits Digital on August 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 24th.

Per press release, “Award-winning film studio NEON announced today that audiences will soon be able to enjoy its highest grossing theatrical film, Longlegs, at home. The film will be available for digital purchase and rental beginning August 23rd, and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD featuring bonus materials, including on-set interviews with cast and crew and feature-length commentary with writer/director Osgood Perkins, starting September 24th.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hailed as the ‘scariest film of the year,’ Longlegs was written and directed by Perkins and stars Maika Monroe, Blair Underwood, Alicia Witt, and Nicolas Cage. To date, Longlegs has grossed an impressive $71 million at the U.S. box office, and over $100 million globally. Dave Caplan produced and financed Longlegs through his C2 Motion Picture Group banner. Producers include Nicolas Cage along with his production company Saturn Films, Dan Kagan, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, and Chris Ferguson.

“NEON made waves this summer for its campaign that garnered excitement and intrigue, beginning with the first cryptic teasers launched earlier this year. The campaign continued with multiple mysterious posters and cipher messages in local newspapers. At the end of June, a billboard popped up in Los Angeles with a phone number that, when dialed, the caller heard an unnerving message from Longlegs, played by Nicolas Cage.The phone number has received over 1.35million calls across the globe.”

While fans are excited for the upcoming release of Longlegs on home video, director Perkins confirms audiences shouldn’t anticipate any type of extended director’s cut.

While participating in a Reddit AMA, one fan asked if there would be a director’s cut, to which Perkins replied, “You’ve seen the director’s cut. no one messed with what I wanted to do. Director’s [cuts] are, I think, a bit of nonsense. Check out the Coen [brothers’] ‘director’s cut’ of Blood Simple… it’s shorter than the theatrical cut.”

Longlegs hits Digital on August 23rd and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 24th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!