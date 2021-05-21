Army of the Dead and Zack Snyder Get New Twitter Emojis

✖

March saw the highly-anticipated release of Zack Snyder's Justice League and the director is already back with an exciting new project. Army of the Dead hits Netflix later this month and the director has teased that it's a "full-blown, balls-to-the-wall zombie heist movie." The movie is currently a hot topic on social media and not only does the title have its own Twitter emoji, but the little image also pops up if you tweet #ZackSnyder.

Both hashtags are currently trending, and one fan shared their excitement. "#ZackSnyder and #ArmyOfTheDead both trending is my happy place," @KelvinRuthven tweeted. You can check out the fan tweet, which showcases the Twitter emojis, below:

Snyder also took to Twitter today to share that the zombies are "straight out of your nightmares." You can check out his tweet, which features a trailer, below:

Recently, Snyder teased that the movie will also feature... robot zombies?! "I really wanted this sort of weird ambiguity to their origins — which, of course, we'll explore in the animated series [Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas]. And without giving away too much ... if you pay close attention, there's a number of zombies that are clearly not zombies," Snyder teased. "You see normal zombies and then you see some robot zombies. Are they monitors that the government has placed among the zombies to monitor them? Are they technology from the other world? What's happening there?"

Army of the Dead is set to star Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Stuber), Ella Purnell (Sweetbitter, Kick-Ass 2), Omari Hardwick (Power, Kick-Ass), Theo Rossi (Luke Cage), Ana De La Reguera (Cowboys and Aliens, Narcos), Huma Qureshi (Viceroy's House, Gangs of Wasseypur), Hiroyuki Sanada (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Garret Dillahunt (Fear the Walking Dead, Deadwood), Raúl Castillo (Seven Seconds, Looking), Nora Arnezeder (Mozart in the Jungle, Origin), Matthias Schweighöfer (You Are Wanted, The Most Beautiful Day), Samantha Win (Arrow, Wonder Woman) and Rich Cetrone (300, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice).

"I said I wasn't interested," Bautista previously said of the film. "I had this chip on my shoulder and was looking for juicy [dramatic roles]. Then I read the script and it was a lot deeper and had more layers than I thought. And also, to be quite frank, I wanted to work with Zack."

Army of the Dead is expected to hit Netflix on May 21st.