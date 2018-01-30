‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Features Original Car From ‘Evil Dead’

Filmmakers are known to incorporate Easter eggs into their productions, whether they be certain actors, certain filmmaking methods or bits of dialogue. Sam Raimi, who created the Evil Dead series, regularly incorporates his parents’ 1973 Oldsmobile Delta 88 into all of his films, from his original horror trilogy to Darkman to the Spider-Man trilogy. The car’s legacy continues, as Bruce Campbell revealed Ash vs. Evil Dead features the filmmaker’s original car and not a reproduction.

“Believe me, try sittin’ in that car after knowing that Sam’s mother took you to the Tel-Twelve Mall in that car, and she dropped you off to see movies in that car,” Campbell shared with Bloody Disgusting. “I know that car so well, I know that car better than Sam knows it now. And we have the original car [on the show] for God’s sake! The original, original car.”

Raimi has gone to great lengths to incorporate the car, even reportedly converting it into a covered wagon for his Western The Quick and the Dead.

This car isn’t the only connection the Starz series shares with the original trilogy, as the upcoming season is set to answer a question many fans have wondered about for decades.

When speaking with Dread Central last year, Campbell teased what fans can expect of the upcoming third season, hinting, “Things won’t all be well, because the mythology’s going to kick in now, which will give us all an idea of why Ash was chosen – this average idiot…this fool was written of in an ancient book.”

He added, “So Season 3 is where it all will come to a head – the ultimate mettle of the average man will be tested by these demonic forces, and if man fails, then evil will rule the earth – those are the stakes…OH!, and he may be a father.”

The first films featured a group of friends vacationing in a cabin upon which evil descended, putting Campbell’s Ash in the middle of a war between good and evil. The third film saw Ash travel back in time, where he was shown a book that predicted his arrival, claiming he was the “Chosen One” that could fight an army of the undead.

Fans can see Raimi’s Delta when Ash vs. Evil Dead returns for Season 3 on Sunday, February 25 at 9:00 PM ET on Starz.

