‘Ash vs. Evil Dead’ Season 3 Promo Teases “Shemps Beer”

The upcoming third season of Ash vs. Evil Dead is coming to STARZ later this February and is sure to bring audiences some of the most hilarious and gruesome adventures of Ash Williams yet. A new promo for the upcoming season has been released, promoting the fictional “Shemps Beer” brand, to get viewers excited about the February 25 return.

The incorporation of “Shemp” goes back to the early days of The Evil Dead films, previously originating with the Three Stooges. During the production of one of their films, Shemp Howard passed away suddenly, forcing the production to use stand-ins and voiceovers to complete the film. Given the shoestring budget of the original Evil Dead films, the film required many people to play dual roles, creating a variety of “Shemp” credits in the finished product.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long-lost daughter who’s been entrusted to his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

Not only will we get to see more adventures from our favorite characters from the series, but earlier this year, star Bruce Campbell teased that the new season could potentially answer questions people have had about the franchise that arose from the original Evil Dead.

“Things won’t all be well, because the mythology’s going to kick in now, which will give us all an idea of why Ash was chosen – this average idiot…this fool was written of in an ancient book,” Campbell shared with Dread Central.

“So Season 3 is where it all will come to a head – the ultimate mettle of the average man will be tested by these demonic forces, and if man fails, then evil will rule the earth – those are the stakes…OH!, and he may be a father,” Campbell added.

You can catch the all-new season of the series when it returns to STARZ on February 25, 2018 at 9:00 PM ET.

