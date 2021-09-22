Discovery+ Set to Explore Real-Life Tales of Terror in Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life

With most shows that investigate real-life encounters with otherworldly presences, the dramatic reenactments of such encounters aren’t nearly as horrifying as the tales the witnesses tell, though the new discovery+ series Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life aims to tell these stories in frightening new ways. More than just a chance encounter with the beyond, the series explores the long-lasting impact of these occurrences, from emotional traumas and fears to being shunned by communities and closest connections. The first two episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life debut exclusively on discovery+ on October 8th.

Per press release, “Taking an entirely new approach to storytelling, the series goes beyond the initial terrifying contact with the unknown. Every unique show aims to reveal the ravaged relationships, lost livelihoods, and obliterated sense of self that has plagued the main subject since their first confrontation with a ghost, demon, dark entity, or poltergeist. Equal parts horrific and evocative, A Ghost Ruined My Life exposes audiences to the real-life stories of people dragged through hell and back as they struggle to rebuild their shattered lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Eli Roth made his directorial debut in 2002 with the film Cabin Fever; his follow-up titles, which include Hostel, Hostel Part II, Knock Knock, and Death, have earned him critical praise and a reputation as a true innovator in the horror space. He also co-produces the new discovery+ series, The Haunted Museum with Zak Bagans, and hosts/produces the AMC series Eli Roth’s History of Horror. In the premiere episodes of A Ghost Ruined My Life, it’s clear that Eli still has a deep affinity for horror.

“The premiere episode introduces a mother and her young son who rent an old house in the country. She quickly senses the presence of an evil entity, and after a violent series of attacks, her battle ends with a shocking confrontation. In the second episode, dropping October 8th, Roth follows a devastating tale of a loving couple that starts having issues after a sudden death in the family. They’re horrified to learn that grief isn’t the only thing pushing them apart. Evil visions and paranormal activity begin driving one of them to the point of madness and their entire family must fight to protect what remains.”

“I was shocked to see how many people experience this phenomenon, and they were grateful to share their stories for the first time on camera,” Roth shared in a statement. “It’s no joke – these people’s lives were ruined by the ghost, which seemed to be the spirit’s goal. They couldn’t work, they couldn’t sleep, they didn’t have the resources to move and if they did, the spirit often followed them. It’s a fascinating subject that I’ve never before seen explored in a series.”

“Who better to help tell these real-life haunted horror stories than Eli Roth,” Matthew Butler, general manager, Travel Channel & Paranormal Streaming Content, added. “Eli is a master at his craft and working with him has been incredible. He has an unmatched ability to evoke the many layers of fear. Viewers will forget they are watching a television show and instead feel as if they are alongside the subject experiencing every moment. If you enjoy the thrill of being frightened, this is exactly what you want. Having Eli bring his talents to discovery+ this ‘Ghostober’ is an absolute honor.”

The episodes of the series are described as follows:

Episode 1 – “Portal To Hell”

Begins Streaming Friday, October 8th on discovery+

A single mother rents an old home in the country and soon learns that she and her young son are not alone.

Episode 2 – “Dark Entity”

Begins Streaming Friday, October 8th on discovery+

Following the sudden death of her father-in-law, a woman realizes an evil entity has attached itself to her.

Episode 3 – “The Asylum”

Begins Streaming Friday, October 15th on discovery+

A teenager and his friends dare each other to explore a notorious abandoned asylum and awaken something that follows them home.

Episode 4 – “Demon’s Curse”

Begins Streaming Friday, October 22nd on discovery+

A university student is stalked by a demon and uncovers a dark secret in her family’s history.

Episode 5 – “The Hell Hound”

Begins Streaming Friday, October 29th on discovery+

After narrowly escaping death, a New Yorker leaves the city in search of a new life, but death isn’t done with him yet.

Episode 6 – “War With The Dead”

Begins Streaming Friday, November 5th on discovery+

While stationed in Iraq, an American soldier encounters an ancient demon that follows him back to the United States – and attacks his family.

Episode 7 – “Invitation To Evil”

Begins Streaming Friday, November 12th on discovery+

A teenage girl invites a lonely spirit into her life and regrets it when it turns jealous — and violent.

Episode 8 – “The White Lady”

Begins Streaming Friday, November 19th on discovery+

A young mother buys an antique vanity that contains a spirit that wants her child.

The first two episodes of Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life debut exclusively on discovery+ on October 8th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!