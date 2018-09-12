‘Beetlejuice 2’ Fan Posters Make Us Want the Sequel Now

Beetlejuice will soon be hitting the stage, but these new posters will have you wishing he was also hitting the big screen.

Artist Alex Murillo recently created two gorgeous movie-style posters for a Tim Burton and Michael Keaton BeetleJuice sequel (aptly titled BeetleJuice 2), one starring Keaton as BeetleJuice and the other featuring Winona Ryder as Lydia Deetz. The posters definitely feel authentic, and BeetleJuice’s, in particular, has that Tim Burton flair for the dramatic aura about it.

You can check out the new posters below.

“Final BeetleJuice 2 poster. In Pre- production . Director: Tim Burton #timburton . Producers / Writers: Seth Grahame-smith @instagrahamesmith and David Katzenberg @davidkatzenberg .Staring Michael Keaton #michaelkeaton as BeetleJuice #beetlejuice and Winona Ryder #winonaryder as Lydia Deetz #lydia #lydiadeetz . Poster made by me @alexmurilloart #alexmurilloart #beetlejuice2 #warnerbros @warnerbrosentertainment #graphicdesigner #graphicdesign #retoucher #photoshop #redlands”

The BeetleJuice sequel has been talked about for some time but seems to be in limbo over the past two years. In 2016 Burton was asked about the project, and he definitely seems interested in reuniting with the character but doesn’t want to say anything further.

“Rule number one, do not talk about future [movies] until they are realized,” Burton told Cinefilos. “In the past I have talked about two projects that were then canceled. I love the character… If it has to happen it will happen… Better not to plan too far in advance. We’ll see. Do not forget the best movie I’ve ever done, Superman. “

The good news is the character will hit the stage soon as part of a BeetleJuice musical and you can find the musical’s description below.

“Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz (Caruso), a strange and unusual teenager obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, her new house is haunted by a recently deceased couple and a degenerate demon (Brightman) who happens to have a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on this ghost-with-the-most to scare away her insufferable parents, Beetlejuice comes up with the perfect plan, which involves exorcism, arranged marriages and an adorable girl scout who gets scared out of her wits.”

The project will be produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures and Langley Park Productions and will be directed by Alex Timbers. The project will feature a musical score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), choreography by Connor Gallagher, and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King (Broad City).

Beetlejuice will open up for pre-broadway previews at the Washinton D.C. National Theatre on October 14th and will officially debut on November 4th, running through November 18th.