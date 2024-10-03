Comedy Legend Billy Crystal Stars in Trailer for Apple TV+ Psychological Thriller Before

Thanks to movies like When Harry Met Sally, Analyze This, and City Slickers, as well as his decades as a standup comedian, Billy Crystal is undeniably a comedic genius. Despite his efforts often resulting in promising reactions from audiences, he's grown a bit more selective in recent years, which is why it came as such a surprise for fans to discover he would be starring in the Apple TV+ series Before. Making this project even more unexpected is that, rather than being a comedy series, Before is described as a psychological thriller. You can check out the trailer for Crystal in Before down below before the series hits Apple TV+ on October 25th.

Also starring in the series alongside Crystal, the supernatural mystery series stars multi-Emmy and Tony Award-winner Judith Light, Jacobi Jupe, Emmy Award-nominee Rosie Perez, Tony Award-nominee Maria Dizzia, and Ava Lalezarzadeh.

Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn (Light), encounters a troubled young boy, Noah (Jupe), who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli's past. As Eli attempts to help Noah, their mysterious bond deepens.

As evidenced by this first trailer, and likely what excited Crystal about the opportunity, is that rather than being a straightforward horror series, the tone of the narrative looks to be a blend of compelling concepts. Where this journey will take our characters is yet to be seen, but we doubt things will be as straightforward as other mystery narratives.

When it comes to streaming services, there's a wealth of options to subscribe to, though Apple TV+ is slowly yet surely building up its library of genre titles. The alternate history series For All Mankind, the Jason Momoa-starring See, and M. Night Shyamalan's Servant were all titles that helped usher in the platform when it launched back in 2019.

Other genre titles that were developed for the service were the long-awaited Stephen King adaptation Lisey's Story, the sci-fi series Foundation and Invasion, and the Elisabeth Moss-starring Shining Girls. More recently, the series Severance and Silo have become some of the more talked-about genre experiences available on streaming, both of which have second seasons on the horizon.

Before isn't the only streaming series Crystal has been involved in recently, as he voices Mike Wazowski in Disney+'s Monsters at Work, whose second season premiered earlier this year.

Stay tuned for updates on Before, which hits Apple TV+ on October 25th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!