The Best Foreign Horror Movies to Stream This October

When you’re sorting through all the various horror films that streaming services have to offer in October, you might be drawn into a number of different films which, once you start them, you realize they’re in another language. If you’re just looking to zone out with something familiar, you might be quick to bail on a foreign film as you’re not in the mood to read subtitles, even if that film might be far more frightening than other English-language tales of terror. While we understand that rection, there are a number of quality foreign frights available on a number of services that will pay off the modicum of extra effort required to read the subtitles with horrifying adventures that exceed American contemporaries.

Whether you like zombies, vampires, slashers, or Twilight Zone riffs, Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have all got you covered with choice offerings in the foreign film realm.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to see our picks for the best foreign horror films and check back next week for more horror suggestions!

The Similars – Netflix

Stranded at a remote bus station in the middle of a downpour, a group of strangers begins to explain to one another why they are so desperate to get out of town. From partner’s pregnancies to medical conditions, the delayed bus seems to be the only escape for all of these weary travelers. Unfortunately, their arrival at the bus station marks only the beginning of their troubles, as one of the travelers begins to undergo a bizarre transformation that causes a chain reaction throughout the refuge.

Between its sepia-toned cinematography and bizarre narrative, The Similars plays out like a great, undiscovered episode of The Twilight Zone, delivering twists and turns in its self-contained storyline.

Train to Busan – Netflix

Thanks in large part to The Walking Dead, zombies are back in a big way, with various horror movies and TV shows embracing the ambling ghouls to offer fresh perspectives on the well-worn subgenre. Even among an abundance of zombie efforts, few of them offer the emotional or action-packed experience of Train to Busan.

As if the title of the film doesn’t reveal the entire plot, the narrative focuses on a group of passengers on a train in South Korea and how they handle the beginnings of the zombie apocalypse. Containing such an outbreak to a train might sound like it limits the film’s potential, which is a credit to director Yeon Sang-ho and what he can accomplish with the inherent narrative restrictions, ultimately delivering one of the best zombie movies of the decade.

Let the Right One In – Hulu

Based on the novel of the same name, Let the Right One In offered audiences its own take on a vampire love story at a time when sparkling creatures were dominating pop culture.

Bullied Oskar befriends the young girl who moves into his apartment complex, with one of her weirder quirks being that she will only hang out with him at night. When the girl finally lets him in on her secret, Oskar is forced to confront the terrifying reality of who she really is, which could potentially be rewarded with the connection he feels he has been seeking all his life.

Let the Right One In leans heavily into the romantic notion of vampires and the ways in which becoming such a monster is both a blessing and a curse. There’s enough bloodshed to keep the more aggressive horror fans satiated, while the love story offers a more innocent exploration of the immortal creatures.

Goodnight Mommy – Amazon Prime

There are countless entries into the “creepy kid” subgenre, but few entries are as bizarre and unexpected as Goodnight Mommy.

When a set of twins’ mom comes home from what she claims is routine plastic surgery, her bandaged face and distant demeanor make the children curious if this is really their mom or if an imposter has invaded their home. To solve the mystery, the kids put their “mom” through a series of ordeals in hopes of getting to the bottom of things.

It’s easy to see why this film would be mistaken for your typical creepy kid horror film, but what makes this so effective is that the mom is just as creepy, making for an overwhelmingly unsettling experience. Add to the already ominous narrative is an unexpected resolution to the story, and Goodnight Mommy is a horror movie you won’t soon forget.

Martyrs – Amazon Prime

Two girls form a friendship at an orphanage and, after learning of past physical abuse, the pair set out to seek vengeance against those who had harmed them. If this isn’t a horrifying enough scenario, the extreme behavior the pair begin to take part in only gets more disturbing, leading the viewer to a completely unexpected reveal that shatters all of our preconceived notions and makes us question the film’s true meaning.

A film that’s not for the weak of heart, Martyrs almost immediately became one of the more controversial films of its decade when it debuted in 2008, as its graphic violence and themes of abuse will surely cause a passionate reaction in every viewer, regardless of whether that view is positive or negative.

Hagazussa – Amazon Prime

If you watched 2015’s The Witch and found yourself enraptured by the strong performances and moody atmosphere, Hagazussa will be right up your alley, as it takes a similar approach to tell a story about witches but places it in the remote European countryside.

Rather than offering audiences the depiction of the ways a community can be torn apart by paranoia, this film instead focuses on the torment endured by a young woman due to the suspicion that she comes from a line of witches. If subtitles can be a deterrent when you are selecting your horror, Hagazussa might make for the best choice, as there’s minimal dialogue throughout its entire run time, instead relying on gorgeous visuals and an unnerving sonic journey, which will plunge you into a similar madness that the characters are experiencing.

High Tension – Amazon Prime

Two college students head to their family’s French farmhouse to get away from their busy college life, only for this peace to be completely shattered when an unwelcome visitor arrives at the home and enacts his sadistic behavior. When he takes one of the girls captive, it’s up to the other to rescue her, delivering a riveting game of cat and mouse.

Directed by Alexandre Aja, High Tension is one of the best-looking slashers of all time, with his lens depicting the French countryside and fluorescent gas stations with equal beauty. While the film’s finale offers a perplexing and ambitious resolution, it’s worth suspending your disbelief to buy into the unconventional exploration of unrequited love.